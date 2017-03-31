CAST day camp features new instructor

CAST is offering a Performing Arts Day Camp, Monday through Thursday, April 10 to 13, which is the week of spring break for most elementary schools in the area. The program will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.

The camp instructor will be Julie Ann Guy who joined the staff at CAST in January and moved to Fallbrook just a month ago. A native of North Carolina, Guy majored in dance at East Carolina University and traveled with the college’s performance troop.

She has extensive experience working with school programs and dance studios for more than 10 years as a producer, choreographer, and director, as well as working as a production designer for live theater and feature films.

The theme of the day camp will be “Broadway America” and Guy has classes planned as a sampler for students to learn several kinds of dance including hip hop, Rockette kick lines, country line dancing, jazz, and tap.

While dance based, the camp will also include lessons in acting and acrobatics, plus the arts and crafts of costume, set and makeup design. On Thursday, April 13, the students will put on a showcase in Mission Theatre from 1 to 2 p.m. using their new skills.

The camp will be divided into three age brackets, 5 to 6 year olds;

7 to 11 year olds and 12 to 15 year olds. For cost and to register, go to www.castacademy.org or call (760) 731-CAST (2278). There is an early bird special if registration is completed by March 31.