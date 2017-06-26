Chief Abbott reminds celebrators fireworks are illegal

For the first time since 2003, there will not be a professional Fourth of July fireworks show in Fallbrook this year.

The Grand Tradition, which hosted a community Fourth of July celebration from 2004-2016 as a benefit for the Fallbrook Beautification Alliance, announced last October that it would no longer host the pyrotechnics due primarily to safety concerns for nearby housing. No other group or organization has come forward to take over the Independence Day fireworks show.

The lack of a show may prompt some to consider lighting off their own fireworks, which is illegal in all of San Diego County.

“It’s important to remind folks that there is no such thing as safe and sane fireworks in the county of San Diego, and even though you might be able to buy them elsewhere, it doesn’t mean you can take them here,” said North County Fire Protection District fire chief Steve Abbott.

“In fact, I know it’s considered a crime to be transporting explosives,” continued Abbott. “So in addition to the risk associated with lighting a negligent fire from a firework, you also have the risk of what happens if you happen to get pulled over and you’re transporting explosives illegally. That’s not the kind of thing you want to do.”

Fireworks also have the potential to devastate one’s finances.

“Keep in mind too that as more people become cognizant of holding others accountable, I think it’s safe to say that if you are using fireworks and you cause a fire that damages other people’s property, expect to pay for it,” said Abbott.

Although the possibility of fireworks sparking a fire is always a concern for fire officials, current conditions – the abundance of vegetation resulting from the heavy winter rains, and the arrival of hot weather – raises the level of anxiety.

“I’m really more concerned just because of the increased fuel load of all the annual grasses, because those fuel beds are the most recipient to embers that fireworks produce,” said Abbott.

Rather than risk life, limbs, finances and trouble with the law by setting off fireworks, Abbott advises people to take a short road trip to view a professional show.

“We recommend to folks that they go and support a community event elsewhere and don’t take the risk of doing it yourselves,” said Abbott.

Following is a list of firework shows within manageable driving distances from Fallbrook. Hard-core firework enthusiasts have the opportunity to catch as many as three shows as the cities of Menifee and Oceanside are presenting celebrations prior to July 4.

July 1

City of Menifee Independence Celebration

Location: Wheatfield Park, 30627 Menifee Rd.

Time: 4 to 9:30 p.m.

Celebration includes live entertainment, a car show, kids zone, beer garden, and food and craft vendors.

Fireworks: 9 p.m.

July 3

Oceanside Fireworks Show

Location: El Corazon Site at Rancho Del Oro Drive

Time: 5 to 9:30 p.m.

Start off your Independence Day celebration a day early by bringing a beach chair and the whole family to enjoy the Oceanside Fireworks Show.

Fireworks: 9 p.m.

July 4

Vista Independence Day Celebration

Location: Moonlight Amphitheatre, 1200 Vale Terrace Dr.

Time: 7 to 10 p.m.

Celebrate the 4th of July in Vista at the Moonlight Amphitheatre with live music, an honorary ceremony, family fun and fireworks.

Fireworks: 9 p.m.

Temecula 4th of July Family Fun & Fireworks

Location: Ronald Reagan Sports Park, 30875 Rancho Vista Rd,

Time: Park opens at 8 a.m., festivities at 2 p.m.

Celebration includes live entertainment on the main stage, kids fun zone, and food vendors.

Fireworks: 9 p.m.

Escondido Independence Day Festival & Fireworks

Location: California Center for the Arts

Time: 4 to 9:30 p.m.

The 54th annual Independence Day Festival & Fireworks with music also includes fabulous food vendors, and a wealth of children’s activities and games for everyone to enjoy.

Fireworks: 9 p.m.

San Marcos 4th of July Celebration

Location: Bradley Park, 465 S. Rancho Santa Fe Rd

Time: 6 to 9:30 p.m.

The celebration includes carnival games, food and fireworks.

Fireworks: 9 p.m.