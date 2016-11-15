CHP implementing regional impaired driving campaign

SAN DIEGO – The California Highway Patrol (CHP) is implementing a regional impaired driving campaign in an effort to eliminate impaired drivers and save lives.

To accomplish this mission and reduce traffic collisions involving impaired drivers, the CHP San Diego Area office will use a federal grant to conduct a regional campaign focusing on impaired drivers in San Diego County. The 12-month project began Oct. 1, 2016 and ends Sept. 30, 2017.

The CHP San Diego Area will deploy officers on enhanced enforcement particularly on Interstates 5, 8, 15, and 805; State Routes 52, 56, 75, 78, 94, 125, 163, and 905; and San Diego County roadways where CHP has jurisdiction, such as Bonita, Otay Lakes, Rancho Bernardo, Sweetwater, and Camino Del Norte Roads.

“With a proactive approach to raise awareness and eliminate driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, we can continue to reduce the number of collisions occurring in San Diego County,” said CHP Captain Jim Nellis, commander of the San Diego Area office. “This grant will help keep the momentum going by removing impaired drivers before they kill or severely injure themselves or others.”

According to the CHP’s Statewide Integrated Traffic Records System, there were 12 people killed and 271 injured in traffic collisions involving impaired drivers on roadways in San Diego County between Oct. 1, 2013 and Sept. 30, 2014.

This CHP traffic safety effort will also include a community-based task force and public awareness and education campaign to help reinforce the dangers of driving while impaired.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.