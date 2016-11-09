CHP undercover operations recover stolen cars

SAN DIEGO – CHP Officers from the Border Division Investigative Services Unit worked an undercover operation to purchase stolen vehicles. The operation allowed CHP investigators to meet, interact with, and identify suspects directly involved in auto theft activities.

Investigators worked in an undercover capacity and were able to gain the trust of auto theft suspects. Investigators posed as purchasers of the stolen vehicles and were able to recover the stolen vehicles, and facilitate the vehicles return to their rightful owners.

During this five month investigation 15 undercover operations were successfully conducted with approximately 20 suspects being positively identified. As a result of these undercover operations 15 stolen vehicles were purchased, and one stolen shotgun was recovered.

Warrants were issued for all of the suspects identified during the investigation. The recovered value of the vehicles is approximately $250,000 dollars.