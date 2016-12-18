Christmas Party held for Fallbrook Literacy Center





FALLBROOK – The annual Christmas party for the students, tutors and their families from the Fallbrook Literacy Center was held on Dec. 5. Fallbrook Literacy Center is part of the greater Laubach Literacy Council of San Diego County that provides one-on-one teaching of English as a Second Language (ESL) to adult immigrants who want to learn or improve their English skills.

Delicious food was brought and shared at the potluck. Students, tutors and families alike had the opportunity to become more acquainted through games, sharing of stories, and the exchanging of gifts. The “Night Before Christmas” was shared on film. The center is so ever grateful to Christ the King Lutheran Church for the use of their fellowship hall each Monday evening for the tutoring classes and for this warm, festive Christmas party.

The center is also grateful to its volunteer tutors and the dedicated students who come each Monday. New tutors are always welcome. If interested, call Sally DiVecchio at (858) 245-6426 or Pat Hensley at (760) 728-2294. Free training is provided for those with no experience.