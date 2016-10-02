Church members to donate yard clean up for two homes

FALLBROOK – Three local Spanish churches – Iglesia Mas Que Vencedores, El Alfarero, and Centro Cristiano de Victoria – will be taking part in a worldwide movement called “One World” Oct. 1-8.

The first week of October, Christian churches around the world team up in volunteer work to take the love of God from the churches into the community, the homes, and the personal lives of people.

For two years now, on the first week of October, these Fallbrook churches have walked around the streets of Fallbrook praying for its residents, giving offerings towards people’s groceries and laundry, offering clean up services, and feeding the unsheltered.

The churches are looking to help individuals who are disabled, elderly, or in a condition where they cannot do their own landscaping. Professional landscapers will be doing basic property cleanups, like small tree trimming, grass cutting, and pool cleaning.

Last year’s yard cleanup was a success. Coordinators received a call from a family that was not able to maintain their yard due to disabilities. The family was very grateful and impacted with the services that were provided. The churches felt honored to be able to serve their community by helping the families in need and they look forward to doing that again this year.

Two homes will be chosen for this weekend cleanup. The selection of the homes will be based on need. To have a home considered for this volunteer project, call One World San Diego coordinator Jose Nava at (951) 901-3936 or One World Fallbrook team leader Mario Ordonez at (760) 586-8144.

Deadline to submit a home for consideration is Oct. 4.