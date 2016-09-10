Climate Action Campaign founder to speak at library

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Climate Action Team will present Nicole Capretz, founder and executive director of the Climate Action Campaign, on Wednesday, Sept. 14, starting at 6 p.m. at the Fallbrook Public Library, 124 South Mission Rd.

Capretz is an environmental attorney with 20 years of experience as an energy and climate policy advisor for local governments and the nonprofit sector. She was the primary author of the City of San Diego’s 100 percent clean energy Climate Action Plan adopted in late 2015. She now serves on the San Diego’s Climate Action Plan Implementation Working Group, as well as the City of Solana Beach’s Climate Action Commission.

Currently, San Diego County is seeking input from county residents about its own Climate Action Plan (CAP) until March, 2017. By speaking with and learning from Capretz, the preeminent expert on Climate Action Plans, Fallbrook Climate Action Team hopes to bring information to any local residents who may be interested in contacting the county with their input. The meeting is free and open to the public.