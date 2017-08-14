Close of escrow on hospital sale still pending as of Aug. 8

As of Aug. 8, the deadline for this issue of the Village News, escrow had not yet closed on the sale of the Fallbrook Hospital building to Crestwood Behavioral Health, Inc.

The Fallbrook Regional Health District (FRHD) board voted to sell the empty building located at 624 East Elder St. to Crestwood for $4.5 million during a regular board meeting May 10 and then voted to ratify the sale at a special board meeting July 28. FRHD attorney Blaise Jackson had said at the board’s July 12 meeting that escrow was expected to close July 31.

“There is one hold up,” said FRHD executive director Bobbi Palmer Aug. 8 when asked about the close of escrow. “I cannot share anything more other than the Fallbrook Regional Health District will let the Village News know (when escrow closes) as soon as we know.”

Palmer added that FRHD could have some information in the “next 24 to 48 hours,” making it possible that the district could announce the close of escrow at its regular board meeting Aug. 9.