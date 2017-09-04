Coldwell Banker and Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary join forces for adoption weekend

FALLBROOK – Coldwell Banker Village Properties and the Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary are joining hundreds of Coldwell Banker offices and animal shelters around the country, Sept. 9-10, for the Coldwell Banker “Homes for Dogs” National Adoption Weekend.

The Fallbrook event will take place 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, at Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary, 230 Aviation Road.

The nationwide adoption weekend is part of the “Homes for Dogs Project,” a three-year campaign launched by Coldwell Banker Real Estate and Adopt-a-Pet.com, North America’s largest nonprofit pet adoption website.

In just the first year alone, the organizations have helped to facilitate more than 20,000 pet adoptions. Coldwell Banker launched “Somebody to Love” in April 2017, a national advertising campaign which told the story of a man and a homeless dog who find each other. It was lauded one of the highest-ranking ads of all time by Ace Metrix and was praised by “The New York Times” as being a “commercial to love.”

“We are lucky enough to help people in the Fallbrook-Bonsall community find new homes every day,” Chris Hasvold, broker for Coldwell Banker Village Properties, said. “Now, we have the opportunity to extend that service to pets in need. It’s a win-win.”

Find more information about the event and where to adopt a pet in the area at www.adoptapet.com/homesfordogs. To learn more about the Coldwell Banker “Homes for Dogs Project,” visit www.blog.coldwellbanker.com/homes-for-dogs/.

Coldwell Banker Village Properties is located at 5256 S. Mission Road, Suite 310, in Bonsall. The office can be reached at (760) 728-8000 or visit www.CBVillage.com.