Collision at Olive Hill Road and S. Mission has traffic snarled

FALLBROOK – A collision between a motorcycle and a big rig at Olive Hill Road and S. Mission Rd. has seriously snarled traffic in Fallbrook this morning. According to the CHP web site, the accident occurred at 7:28 a.m. and of the people involved in the accident was taken to Palomar Hospital with “minor to moderate injuries.”

  1. echo9mike   October 11, 2017 at 9:37 am

    First responders and blaring sirens through this section of town are almost a daily occurrence anymore. Maybe we need to reduce speed limit on Mission starting before Winterhaven instead of further north past preserve. I for one would support 35 mph speed limit in this area that has had such a horrific history of serious traffic accidents.

