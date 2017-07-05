Southbound lane on South Mission now open

UPDATE: The closed lane of southbound South Mission reopened at 3:30 p.m. No news yet on the injured party.

Collision closes one southbound lane on South Mission at Air Park Road

FALLBROOK – According to the CHP website, a two car collision on South Mission Road at Air Park Road caused one of the vehicles to go off the roadway where it was not visible. The accident happened at 1:51 p.m. The #1 southbound lane is blocked and both vehicles will need to be towed. As of 2:30 the fire department is still working on extraction and an ambulance is enroute.