North County Fire has reported that South Mission was closed in both directions at Via Encinos due to a traffic collision. At 4:51, northbound South Mission was opened to one-way traffic control.

According to the CHP website, a collision was reported at 4:02 p.m. this afternoon (Monday, June 19). The reporting person said a black Honda was going the wrong way at a high speed, nearly hitting her before it collided with a blue van, resulting in a fatality. The coroner’s office has been called.