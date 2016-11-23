Compliance checks made on five Fallbrook residents

The Fallbrook Crime Suppression Team and detectives from the Sheriff’s Fallbrook substation conducted compliance checks on five Fallbrook residents Tuesday, Sgt. Patrick Yates reported.

All of the compliance checks were done on known offenders and AB-109 (Assembly Bill 109) early release probationers. Those targeted were identified through crime and intelligence analysis as individuals most likely to re-offend.

As a result of the checks, two suspects were arrested. Timothy Campbell, 51, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Richard Jimenez, 53, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

At the completion of the known offender checks, a compliance check was conducted on the Golden State Marijuana Dispensary located in downtown Fallbrook. The dispensary was open and operating in violation of several county and state statutes. Operators and employees of the dispensary had been repeatedly warned, and at times arrested, for county code violations.

During these law enforcement encounters, the managers and employees were provided with documentation on how to operate a dispensary legally. The dispensary remained open on a daily basis despite the repeated warnings. Several items commonly used in the extraction process of THC from marijuana were located inside the dispensary. This process is used to create THC derivatives, such as but not limited to, honey oil, waxes and hash. The manufacturing of these derivatives is a violation of 11379.6(a) HS.

Tuesday evening, Anthony Santare,19, of Rainbow and Ryan Romero, 29, of Temecula were contacted in the dispensary. Both are employees of the business. Santare and Romero were arrested for operating and maintaining a location for the purpose of unlawfully selling, distributing or giving away a controlled substance.