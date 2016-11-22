Compliance checks results in two arrests

Deputies from the Sheriff’s Fallbrook Substation conducted compliance checks on seven Fallbrook residents Nov. 21, reported Sgt. David Pocklington of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. All of the compliance checks were done on known offenders and AB-109 (Assembly Bill 109) early release probationers. Those targeted were identified through crime and intelligence analysis as individuals most likely to re-offend.

The checks on the seven subjects resulted in two arrests. Daniel Rafael Lopez, 34, was arrested for felony warrants related to auto theft and possession of stolen property. Robert Steven Cruz, 40, was arrested on new charges for possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia. Both were taken into custody without incident.

Two other probations were contacted and were compliant with the terms of their probation. The remainder of probationers were not home.

At the conclusion of the compliance checks, deputies conducted directed patrol in Fallbrook and the surrounding communities. Deputies completed seven field interviews. One of these interviews led deputies to search a large property for a fugitive wanted for narcotics trafficking. The subject was not located but evidence found confirmed the fugitive had been staying there. This concluded deputies directed patrol.