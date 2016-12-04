Costumed capers found at Encore Club Gathering

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Encore Club is a social club and members always manage to find ways to have fun. Its Halloween costume party was no exception. The potluck party was hosted in the home of members, with many joining in the fun. Various creative costumes were enjoyed by everyone, adding to the evening and party spirit.

There are many varied activities each month. Members can sign up for whatever appeals to them at the regular monthly coffee/meeting held every first Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the Fallbrook Methodist Church, 1844 Winterhaven. Membership is open to those in the Fallbrook, Bonsall, Rainbow and DeLuz communities. Anyone considering membership is welcome to attend a meeting or may call membership chairs Sylvia Colton (760) 703-5199 or Ouida Miecke (760) 749-5555 for more information.

Among many special activities currently planned are some RV trips and other travel adventures, and the annual Christmas luncheon to be held Dec.12 at the Golf Club of California in Fallbrook. Every year members and their guests enjoy this festive beginning for the Christmas season.