County authorizes evacuation agreements with MTS and NCTD

Accounts of experiences with the October 2003 wildfires in San Diego County revealed that many citizens who remained in mandatory evacuation areas did so not because they felt they had a better chance of saving their homes, but because they were unable to leave.

Such were the situations of the man whose truck would not start, the man whose vehicle had enough gas to refuel at the local gas station which was closed but not enough gas to reach a gas station past the evacuation area, and the 15-year-old without a driver’s license whose parents were on the other side of the evacuation boundary.

One of the county’s most recent emergency preparedness measures involves emergency evacuation agreements with Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) and the North County Transit District (NCTD).

Supervisor Ron Roberts was pursuing local transit interests at the American Public Transportation Association annual conference Sept. 13 when the San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted 4-0 to authorize the director of the county’s Department of Purchasing and Contracting to enter into agreements with MTS and NCTD upon determination of a fair and reasonable price.

The initial contracts, which will take effect after negotiations have been completed, will be for one year and the approval also allows for four one-year option periods. The director of the Department of Purchasing and Contracting was also given the authority to amend the contracts with the approval of the director of the county’s Office of Emergency Services.

“During any disaster you have to have an escape plan,” said supervisor Bill Horn. “Partnering with NCTD and MTS to ensure all residents, especially those with physical or cognitive disabilities, are able to access public transportation is just another example of the county’s commitment to disaster preparedness,”

The contracts will have pre-negotiated set pricing. If an emergency requiring a large evacuation occurs before the agreements are finalized, the county can request the use of MTS and NCTD assets without a contract in place.

The contracts allow the county to request the use of MTS and NCTD assets, including qualified drivers or other operators during an emergency. The agreement also stipulates that when the Operational Area Emergency Operations Center is activated, MTS and NCTD may be requested to deploy representatives to the Emergency Operations Center to coordinate transportation assets with the Office of Emergency Services.

Although the MTS and NCTD assets will be used primarily to transport individuals from the impact areas to evacuation areas, the transit may also be used to transport fire crews, law enforcement officers, National Guard members, or other first responders to and from impact areas.

“To have agreements in place with those agencies are critical to us,” said Ron Lane, the county’s deputy chief administrative officer for the county’s Public Safety Group.