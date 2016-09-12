Covington, Carrier to benefit Oak Grove Center for Education & The Arts, at Pala





PALA – Country singing star Bucky Covington with special guest Lindsey Carrier will perform in the Third Annual Union Bank Concert for the Children of Oak Grove Center for Education Treatment &The Arts at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 30, in the Infinity Showroom at Pala Casino Spa & Resort. The concert will be presented by Temecula Valley Toyota.

Tickets, $15, all general admission, are available, with no service charge, at the Pala box office, www.palacasino.com , or by calling (877) 946-7252. Tickets also will be available at www.startickets.com and (800) 585-3737.

Covington jump-started his country career with an appearance on American Idol in December 2006 on FOX. That led to a recording contract with Lyric Street Records and his self-titled debut album. It hit number one on the Billboard Top Country Album charts and produced three hits, “A Different World,’ “It’s Good To Be Us” and “I’ll Walk.”

Three more singles, “I Want My Life Back,” “Gotta Be Somebody” and “A Father’s Love (The Only Way He Knew How),” were released for an unreleased second album, I’m Alright, and were then included on his 2011 album, Good Guys. His latest hit single was “I Feel You” in 2015.

Carrier is an up and coming country singer who grew up in neighboring Temecula, and became a regular performer at Old Town Temecula’s historic Mercantile Building (“The Merc”). She performs throughout Southern California and in 2015, her original single, “Holding On To All Of You,” was nominated for best country pop song at the Hollywood Music in Media Awards. Carrier was a finalist earlier this year for American Idol Season 10.

Oak Grove Center for Education Treatment &The Arts is a non-profit, 24-hour residential, educational and therapeutic treatment center, located in Murrieta, Calif., that treats 76 at-risk children who live on campus and 90-100 day students who attend its non-public schools.