Crews from Cal Fire and Cleveland National Forest aiding Pendleton fire

CAMP PENDLETON – A brush fire erupted on the grounds of Camp Pendleton this afternoon, blackening swaths of open land but posing no immediate structural threats.

The blaze broke out for unknown reasons in the northeastern reaches of the northern San Diego County Marine Corps station, according to the base’s public-affairs office.

As of late afternoon, the flames had spread over roughly 15 acres, official said.

Crews from Cal Fire and Cleveland National Forest were aiding military firefighters in extinguishing the blaze.