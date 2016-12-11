Crime prevention and safety tips for the holiday season

Jake Kruger

Crime prevention specialist

Fallbrook Sheriff’s substation

FALLBROOK – The staff at the Fallbrook Sheriff’s substation wishes everyone happy holidays and offers some reminders and tips to stay safe this holiday season.

Vehicle related crimes can happen very quickly, so always keep valuables out of sight with the doors locked and windows up. If possible, park your vehicle overnight in a garage, driveway, or parking lot space instead of on the street. It may reduce the chances of being the victim of a vehicle-related crime.

Security camera technology has come a long way in the last few years. Consider a camera for your home, front door area, or doorbell that sends you motion-activated notifications to your smart phone. Also, consider a wireless trail camera for your mail box area or long driveway, and a mailbox chime that sounds in your house when mail is delivered or when the mailbox is simply opened and closed.

Try to refrain from sending gift cards or money in the mail, and retrieve your mail or delivered packages quickly. A security mailbox is a good way to reduce theft and identity theft as well.

The holiday season is also a time for donation scams. Be cautious and thorough in verifying who you donate to. You can always check with the Sheriff’s Department prior to giving.

Lastly, remember to be aware of your surroundings and report suspicious activity to the Sheriff’s Department: 911 in an emergency, 760-728-1113 for non-emergencies, or the Sheriff’s Crime Prevention Specialist covering Fallbrook: Jake Kruger, 760-451-3124.