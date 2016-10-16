Crime prevention talk to cover terrorism and gangs

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Citizens’ Crime Prevention Committee will sponsor a free seminar, open to the public, focusing on community awareness on terrorism and gangs. The meeting is on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 7 to 8:30 p.m., at the Fallbrook Library community room, 124 South Mission Rd.

The first speaker will be a supervisory special agent from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), discussing community awareness on terrorism. The second speaker will be a deputy from the County of San Diego, Fallbrook Sheriff Substation Crime Suppression Team, discussing gangs. They will be addressing the topic of “Terrorism And Gangs – How Fallbrook Could be Affected.”

Fallbrook is not immune to these types of criminal activities. Residents, as a community, need to learn how to recognize the warning signs of terrorism and gangs.

It is rare for these two experts to be available to share their knowledge and expertise with a community. All are invited to come to this special presentation from both the FBI and the Crime Suppression Team.

To be part of Fallbrook’s solution regarding these dangers and crimes, call Pat Braendel at (760) 731-9127.