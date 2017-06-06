Cute Kids contest winners announced

FALLBROOK – The 28h Annual Cute Kids Contest, held by Ahrend Studios, hit record numbers in voting for this year’s participants. An overwhelming turn out saw over 1,800 votes cast online for the “Facebook Favorite Award” and over 300 votes cast at sponsor locations for the “People’s Choice Award”.

Garnering support from family, friends and community with over 475 votes making him the Facebook Favorite, is Ezekiel Higinio. While People’s Choice winner, Zoe Ruiz edged out the competition with over 175 votes.

With 32 participants this year, all of them being ridiculously adorable, the choice was not easy for the sponsored awards, either. “It is always a struggle to select my favorites each year. I love them all.” said photographer Shelby Houskeeper, of Ahrend Studios. She added, “Congratulations to the winners and thank you to the community for all the votes.”

All photos by Ahrend Studios

Facebook Favorite Award

Ezekiel Higinio

People’s Choice Award

Zoe Ruiz

Cool Kids Award – Sponsored by Yogurt Palace

Cool Kids 1

Maya Manuel – 0 to 12 months

Cool Kids 2

Liliana Hendon – 1 to 2 years

Cool Kids 3

Cayson Cox – 3 to 5 years

Cool Kids 4

Lily McGregor – 6 to 10 years


Fresh Face Award – Sponsored by Victoria Stover, Scentsy

Fresh Face 1

Brandon Baker – 0 to 12 months

Fresh Face 2

Adrian Rodarte – 1 to 2 years

Fresh Face 3

JJ Harris – 3 to 5 years

Fresh Face 4

Cody Cox – 6 to 10 years


Sweet n’ Sassy Award – Sponsored by Sweet n’ Sassy Boutique

Sweet n' Sassy 2

Hudson Maiers – 1 to 2 years

Sweet n' Sassy 1

Sydnee Harlin – 0 to 12 months

Sweet n' Sassy 3

Jameson Krenz – 3 to 5 years

Sweet n' Sassy 4

Nataly Carapia – 6 to 10 years


Most Photogenic Award – Sponsored by Ahrend Studios

Most Photogenic 1

Charlotte Tarquini – 0 to 12 months

Most Photogenic 2

Tayor Brodrick – 1 to 2 years

Most Photogenic 3

Jonas Morgan – 3 to 5 years

Most Photogenic 4

Alina Rodarte – 6 to 10 years


Sunny Smile Award – Sponsored by The Village Funhouse

Sunny Smile 2

Tayor Brodrick – 1 to 2 years

Sunny Smile 1

Charlotte Tarquini – 0 to 12 months

Sunny Smile 3

Jonas Morgan – 3 to 5 years

Sunny Smile 4

Alina Rodarte – 6 to 10 years


