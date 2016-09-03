Dala Center offers equine therapy

FALLBROOK – The Dala Center is a new nonprofit located in Fallbrook on Burma Road, having opened in June. Its unique holistic program offers equine assisted psychotherapy, equine assisted learning, physical therapy, therapeutic riding for all ages or abilities, and a variety of workshops and educational opportunities.

“Our mission is to offer free services to our community and beyond,” said Dala Center’s founding director, Bianca Scarano, “We specialize in offering our innovative body, mind and spirit healing services to foster care youth and veterans.”

The Dala Center is a PATH International (Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship) Center member and also follows the EAGALA (Equine Assisted Growth and Learning Association) model, which is the leading international nonprofit association for professionals incorporating horses to address mental health and personal development needs.

Dala Center’s equine assisted psychotherapy (EAP) and learning sessions are facilitated by the Dala EAP Team, comprised of a licensed mental health professional, an EAGALA certified equine specialist, and central to this often life-changing experience, the horses (also known as equines).

EAP is offered as a behavioral health treatment modality for individuals, such as the foster child who has been shuffled from one home to another, using drugs in order to cope with the resulting anxiety and depression. EAL is focused on a group of individuals working together towards a learning objective, such as a group of veterans seeking increased support from one another as they navigate the challenges of reintegrating into civilian life.

“Whether the client is an individual or group, utilizing a licensed mental health professional is essential because human lives are being touched in profound ways,” said Joy Timsit, a Dala EAP Team member and an EAGALA advanced certified licensed therapist.

With a unique selection of equine assisted workshops such as: Stress Reduction 101, Being In and Coming Out, Healing Hearts, Eat Like a Horse, Freedom from Social Anxiety, Singles Meet, and Foster Care Youth Social, The Dala Center has something for everyone.

Scarano said, “I’m thrilled to finally open The Dala Center. After years of creating my vision for this program, we now have a beautiful farm to call home. This private 4.9 acre property, that we hope to purchase, is the perfect location for our clients, horses and volunteers. This life is sacred and we have the opportunity to help others.”

“Nurture thy neighbor. What is more meaningful than that? ‘In giving we shall receive.’ Intuit can do it and so can you!” she added. One week in August, Dala received support from Intuit, a company that pays their employees to donate their time to nonprofit organizations. “Intuit volunteers helped with the daily care of the horses and tackled some projects on the farm. We are so grateful,” Scarano said.

The Dala Center will be holding an open house on Oct. 1 with more information going out soon.