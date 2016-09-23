DAR to celebrate Constitution Week

FALLBROOK – Recently, local members of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) Monserate Chapter, regent Dawn Byrd Beresovoy (Temecula), first vice regent Cynthia Greer (Fallbrook), second vice regent Carol Anderson (San Marcos), and treasurer LaDorna Bunt (Fallbrook) attended the DAR State Conference for southern California held at the Irvine Marriott.

The two-day event served as a time to review the organization’s service to veterans, to encourage membership, to learn more about the state regent Beverly Moncrieff’s conservation project and to discuss Constitution Week.

Constitution Week is celebrated during the week of Sept. 17 to 23, and was initiated by the DAR with a petition to Congress in 1955 to set aside the week, annually. The purpose of the petition was to nationally observe this document, “the greatest governing document ever created,” (Karon Jarrard, honorary state regent), and the resolution was adopted by the U.S. Congress and signed into public law on August 2, 1956, by President Dwight D. Eisenhower.

The Monserate Chapter will be holding its festivities at Zion Lutheran School on Fallbrook St., Friday, Sept. 23 at 9 a.m.

For the next two years, the California State Society Daughters of the American Revolution (CSSDAR) will be focusing on and working with conservationists to save the endangered Monarch Butterfly. The keynote speaker Pat Flanagan was from Butterfly Farms in Vista, and shared their message of becoming aware of environmental issues, and planting organic milkweed for the Monarch’s needs.

For more information, contact Dawn Byrd-Beresovoy at [email protected] .