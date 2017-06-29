Deadline for classified ads for the July 7 issue is 5 p.m. today

By on No Comment

Due to the July 4th holiday, the deadline for classified ads is 5 p.m. today, Thursday.

The deadline for obituaries will be 4 p.m. Friday.

Deadline for classified ads for the July 7 issue is 5 p.m. today added by on
View all posts by Lucette Moramarco →

Lucette is an assistant editor, a writer and a photojournalist. She specializes in education, health and nonprofits.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.