Death of missing Fallbrook man being treated as suicide

A Fallbrook man who was reported missing Nov. 30 was found dead Dec. 3 deep in a woody area off the 5500 block of West Lilac Road in Bonsall. The case is being treated as a suicide investigation, according to Sgt. Patrick Yates of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department Fallbrook substation.

Jonathan Forrester, 29, left his home the evening of Nov. 28 to go to the Bonsall AM/PM gas station and never returned. Family phoned the Fallbrook substation Nov. 30 to report Forrester as a missing person at risk who could be suicidal after discovering his abandoned vehicle on W. Lilac Rd.

Sheriff’s deputies conducted a search that included the use of a helicopter, however, the area’s heavy tree cover and high vegetation made it difficult. On the morning of Dec. 3, family and friends organized a search party that included a cadaver dog and combed the area near where Forrester had parked his car. Forrester was found at approximately 11:45 a.m.

Yates said the death is being investigated by the medical examiner’s office and that the Sheriff’s department was “not suspecting any foul play at this time.”