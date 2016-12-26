Deputies arrest alleged robbers who targeted ATM users

FALLBROOK – Detectives and deputies from the Crime Suppression Team at the Sheriff’s Fallbrook Substation served a search warrant on a home in the 900 block of E. Mission Road the morning of Dec. 14 and arrested Angel Mendoza, 19, for two counts of robbery, two counts of conspiracy, and one count of assault with a deadly weapon, Sgt. Patrick Yates reported.

Later that day, a 16-year-old juvenile was arrested for two counts of robbery and two counts of conspiracy. It is believed that Mendoza and the 16-year old committed two robberies together. The juvenile was not charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

The robberies were committed on back-to-back Sunday evenings (Dec. 4 and Dec. 11) at the Wells Fargo Bank located on Main Ave. in Fallbrook. In both cases, the victims had been using the drive-thru ATM when they were robbed at gunpoint by the two suspects. In both robberies, one of the suspects pointed a machine pistol at the victims.

On Dec. 4, a pair of victims who live in the 1100 block of E. Fallbrook Street contacted a Hispanic male adult who appeared suspicious and was on their property. The suspect, who had been facing away from them, turned toward the victims as they approached him. He had what appeared to be a machine pistol in his hands. During a verbal exchange between the suspect and victims, the suspect pointed the machine pistol at the victims and threatened to shoot them. Fearing for their safety, both victims fled the area.

Mendoza was booked in the Vista Detention Facility on the aforementioned charges. The juvenile was taken to Juvenile Hall and was to be charged with two counts of robbery and two counts of conspiracy.