Deputies arrest man on felony warrant

San Diego County sheriff’s deputies, with an assist from the California Highway Patrol, arrested a man wanted on a felony warrant Wednesday afternoon in Fallbrook.

According to Sgt. Patrick Yates of the Sheriff’s Fallbrook substation, deputies on foot patrol spotted the man living in a drainage ditch off Aviation Rd. The man took off running upon being spotted, ran right in front of a CHP motorcycle officer, and after a brief chase, was apprehended in the parking lot of the Fallbrook post office on S. Mission Rd.

 

