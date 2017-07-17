Deputies respond to attack call that proved unfounded

FALLBROOK – Deputies from the Fallbrook Sheriff’s substation and a San Diego County Sheriff’s ASTREA helicopter responded to a call in the 2400 block of Via Rancheros in Fallbrook Sunday evening when a man reported he was being attacked. The claimed turned out to be unfounded, according to Detective Sgt. Patrick Yates.

“Someone reported being the victim of a violent crime,” said Yates Monday morning. “Through the course of the Sheriff’s investigation it was determined that his claim of being a victim was false and unfounded. No crime was committed.”