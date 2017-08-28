Detective reports rise in burglaries in Fallbrook

Detective Pat Yates of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department reported at the August Fallbrook Community Forum meeting that deputies working out of the Fallbrook substation have more bad guys to monitor thanks to recent jail releases.

“Unfortunately, we’ve had some people released from jail lately that are prolific bandits or burglars or thieves,” said Yates, adding that he and his colleagues get a list each week of the people released from confinement that have Fallbrook ties.

One of the jail graduates specifically targets vehicles.

“One guy in particular we call ‘handle lifter,'” said Yates. “He just walks around town lifting up handles on cars, and if he can get one open, he’ll find whatever is inside and take it.”

Because of guys like “handle lifter,” Yates stressed that people should double-check that they’ve locked their cars and avoid leaving valuables in their vehicles.

“We’ve had a number of laptops stolen lately,” said Yates. “Some real expensive ones, like $2,000 laptops.”

Yates said two other jailbirds specialize in targeting houses or businesses.

“We got a couple guys that are known for residential burglaries, and also commercial burglaries,” said Yates. “But we know they’re out, and we will track them and we’ll lock them up again as quickly as we can.”

Yates also advised people that are selling their home, or people that live by a home that is for sale, to keep their eyes open for a crook they believe has been targeting such homes.

“He sees if they’re vacant and then goes in and steals anything from appliances to anything he can just pick up and sell quickly to make a buck,” said Yates. “We have some good leads and we anticipate locking him up in the next couple weeks.”

Yates added that homes that are only being occupied on weekends or one week a month are also targets.

Yates said Fallbrook’s crime stats are “really good compared to the rest of the county” but expressed concerned over residential burglaries.

“The only thing that’s on a real increase is the residential burglaries, which for us is the most concerning, because that’s someone breaking into someone’s home,” said Yates. “And those people have real (nerve) to do that. That’s not your run-of-the-mill crook. That’s a very sophisticated crook that doesn’t care, so the potential for a bad outcome on those are higher than any other.

“So they become our primary targets,” continued Yates. “I will say that 99 percent of the time we catch them, we’d just like to catch ’em quicker.”

Yates was asked about home security systems.

“I would say, if you’re going to get an alarm on your house, get an audible alarm so as soon as they break in it makes noise and that will scare the group away,” said Yates. “Honestly, we very rarely catch them in the act anyway, because by the time we get there, they’re long gone.

“Most people have silent alarms that notifies a company and they respond and they have us respond,” continued Yates. “By the time it goes to the alarm company and goes to our dispatch and gets to us and we drive there, a really good response would be seven minutes. An average response is 10 minutes, and they’re not going to be there that long.

“I’m not saying (silent alarms) are bad,” continued Yates. “They’re really good for when you are home and if someone breaks in while you’re there. Then you can be alerted that someone’s trying to get into your house.”

Yates added that the alarms also provide a benefit for parents

“If you have a teenage son or daughter and they’ve been grounded and they try to sneak out the window, it will tell you that too,” said Yates.

Later in the community forum meeting, Will Shakespeare of the Fallbrook Land Conservancy noted the popularity of Monserate Mountain, stating that “about 20,000 people” hike the mountain every year. That prompted Yates to interject some advice for hikers who park near the trail head.

“On a law enforcement perspective, we go through a series of break-ins at that trail head all the time,” said Yates. “For those that hike, if you are going to leave stuff in your car, don’t leave it in sight. People are watching you hide your keys, they’re watching you hide your stuff. Most cars have a trunk opener on the inside, so if you think your stuff is safe in the trunk, it’s not. All they do is break in the window, pop the trunk and get your purse or your laptop.

“So if you have anything that you’re going to put in your car, do it before you get there,” continued Yates. “And then just get out of your car and leave. That way there’s nothing to show the crook who’s been sitting 100 yards away watching you that you just put your purse or your wallet in a place that they can just go in and get it.”