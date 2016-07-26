Doctor accused of sexual assault to stand trial

MURRIETA – A doctor accused of sexually assaulting three patients during surgical procedures at a Temecula hospital must stand trial on more than 30 felony charges, a judge ruled today.
John Francis McGuire, 45, of Carlsbad was arrested last August following an investigation by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
After a five-hour preliminary hearing today at the Southwest Justice Center in Murrieta, Superior Court Judge John Monterosso found there was sufficient evidence to warrant a trial for McGuire on 34 felony counts, including sexual assault of an unconscious and restrained person, forcible rape, sexual battery and attempted sexual assault of a patient.
Monterosso scheduled a post-preliminary hearing arraignment for Aug. 8 and left McGuire’s bail set at $3 million. McGuire is being held at the Southwest Detention Center.
Prosecutors allege that he sexually assaulted three women, identified in court documents only by their initials — DA, MQ and TM.
According to sheriff’s Sgt. Dean Spivacke, the doctor came under suspicion in July 2015 following allegations by a woman who received an unspecified procedure at Temecula Valley Hospital. No details were disclosed regarding the alleged assault.
Sheriff’s detectives spent several weeks investigating the case and “uncovered evidence which supported the victim’s allegations,” Spivacke said.
The District Attorney’s Office and sheriff’s investigators identified the other two alleged victims in the ensuing months.
McGuire is an ear, nose and throat specialist who had a practice in the Graybill Medical Center at 225 E. Second Ave. in Escondido. The medical center is affiliated with Temecula Valley Hospital.
According to the California Medical Board, McGuire has been a practicing otolaryngologist since 2005. He graduated from the Georgetown University School of Medicine two years earlier.
State records show McGuire’s license to practice medicine in California was suspended Sept. 21.
MURRIETA – A doctor accused of sexually assaulting three patients during surgical procedures at a Temecula hospital must stand trial on more than 30 felony charges, a judge ruled today.
Temecula Valley Hospital has NO concern for their patients. They do not vet their doctors and staff for previous egregious activities. The doctors they use for ER are not within most major insurance networks and they do not inform the patients of that fact. They collude with the Temecula Valley Emergency Physicians group to defraud patients into paying exorbitant fees for ER services. Temecula Valley Hospital represents all that is wrong with medical care in the US.
This man rented from us for 2 years. All that separated our housing was a wall. We got to know John very well. He is one of the most generous, caring people I have ever met. He was one of the top in his medical field and very much cared about his patients. I also know, that if you had no money or insurance and were in need of emergency medical care he did what needed to be done knowingly. The allegations against him, in my heart and mind are completely false. When you almost live with a person for 2 years you would see some tiny indication of a personality, mental disorder. John is professional, compassionate, and defiantly not the person in this painted picture. The evidence against him??? How come this person waited almost 3 months before saying anything to anybody? How do you find any kind of evidence after 3 months? My thoughts on this? Sounds like a set-up of some kind. Could he have been being black mailed by a jilted friend? Maybe when he found out she was a bit greedy and a bit nuts he walked away and she decided to get even? John said he is innocent of these charges. I believe him.
A high-profile New York doctor has been charged with sexual abusing a female patient after sedating her with morphine. Now a second woman, 22, has come forward to claim that the doctor groped her during a consultation last September.