Doctor accused of sexual assault to stand trial

MURRIETA – A doctor accused of sexually assaulting three patients during surgical procedures at a Temecula hospital must stand trial on more than 30 felony charges, a judge ruled today.

John Francis McGuire, 45, of Carlsbad was arrested last August following an investigation by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

After a five-hour preliminary hearing today at the Southwest Justice Center in Murrieta, Superior Court Judge John Monterosso found there was sufficient evidence to warrant a trial for McGuire on 34 felony counts, including sexual assault of an unconscious and restrained person, forcible rape, sexual battery and attempted sexual assault of a patient.

Monterosso scheduled a post-preliminary hearing arraignment for Aug. 8 and left McGuire’s bail set at $3 million. McGuire is being held at the Southwest Detention Center.

Prosecutors allege that he sexually assaulted three women, identified in court documents only by their initials — DA, MQ and TM.

According to sheriff’s Sgt. Dean Spivacke, the doctor came under suspicion in July 2015 following allegations by a woman who received an unspecified procedure at Temecula Valley Hospital. No details were disclosed regarding the alleged assault.

Sheriff’s detectives spent several weeks investigating the case and “uncovered evidence which supported the victim’s allegations,” Spivacke said.

The District Attorney’s Office and sheriff’s investigators identified the other two alleged victims in the ensuing months.

McGuire is an ear, nose and throat specialist who had a practice in the Graybill Medical Center at 225 E. Second Ave. in Escondido. The medical center is affiliated with Temecula Valley Hospital.

According to the California Medical Board, McGuire has been a practicing otolaryngologist since 2005. He graduated from the Georgetown University School of Medicine two years earlier.

State records show McGuire’s license to practice medicine in California was suspended Sept. 21.