Donate a toy for a tot at a county airport

Gig Conaughton

County of San Diego Communications Office

There’s an easy way to feel good this holiday season – just put a smile on the face of a less fortunate child.

It’s easy to do. Simply drop off a new, unwrapped toy into the Toys for Tots donation box at one of four county airports – Fallbrook Airpark in Fallbrook, McClellan-Palomar Airport in Carlsbad, Gillespie Field in El Cajon, or Ramona Airport in Ramona. The donation will be helping county airports and the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve make sure a bunch of kids have a happier holiday.

The donation boxes will be open until Saturday, Dec. 16, and all donated toys will be given out to children in San Diego County communities.

As in previous years, there will be two special collections at Fallbrook and Ramona airports. Marines in full uniform will personally collect toys from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16 at Fallbrook Airpark, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9 at Ramona Airport.

Donations can include new, unwrapped toys such as bikes, games, dolls, stuffed animals and just about anything that will help brighten up a child’s holidays. Pilots can fly in to deliver their donations at the airports.

So, get that good holiday feeling by dropping off a new toy for a child. For more information, contact the Fallbrook Airpark at (760) 723-8395 or Ramona Airport at (760) 788-3366.