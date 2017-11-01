Donations for Rockport, Texas needed by Nov. 2

FALLBROOK – Many people are shocked by the number of devastating losses suffered through the many recent catastrophes. And some people are jumping in to do something about it.

Fallbrook residents will be tending a table on Saturday, Oct. 28 at Major Market from 9 a.m. to noon to collect items to be sent to Rockport, Texas to help the Hurricane Harvey ravaged town get back on its feet.

Over half the town has been totally wiped out and remaining residents are struggling to restore the homes and businesses that are left in poor condition due to the high winds and severe flooding. Many people have lost everything, including their home, their car, and the business that employed them.

Several Fallbrook folks thought of sending donated items to Texas. Jerry Hanson, a Fallbrook businessman and resident who was born in Wichita Falls, Texas, came up with the idea that the healthy small town of Fallbrook could “adopt” and lend support to one small town in Texas that was hurt badly by Hurricane Harvey.

The benefit in focusing on just one town is that specific current needs can be addressed and prioritized. Power and water have been restored and Rockport is now cleaning up inside and outside structures but as people are able to get back into the remaining homes they will need everything to get the households back into running.

The volunteers who are leading this effort are suggesting two ways to help Rockport. Gift cards for Walmart, Lowes, Shell, Petco, Home Depot, Barnes & Noble Booksellers, Toys R Us, or Visa can be sent directly to the Rockport Police Department at 714 Concho Street, Rockport, Texas, 78382.

Or donated household goods can be dropped off before Nov. 2 at Crop Production Services (formerly L&M) at 1043 East Mission Road, just east of circle K. As the Fallbrook volunteers do not have an official organization, they are not accepting money or checks.

The most needed items are tools for yard clean-up, home cleaning

supplies, children’s toys, books, and games, chain saws, replacement chains for chain saws, non-perishable foods, especially canned meat and fish, canned fruit, bedding, towels, kitchen tools, pots and pans, new underwear, socks, over-the-counter pain medicine, trash bags, pillows, detergent, work gloves, safety glasses, and other practical items used in running a household.

The donated items will be trucked to Rockport. It is hoped that non-perishable foods will be donated through the volunteers at Major Market on Saturday. Residents in the Murrieta areas are now looking into “adopting” another little town that was hit hard by Hurricane Harvey.

This could be the start of a national trend.

Considering all the recent tragic events in Florida, Texas, Puerto Rico, Napa, Mexico, and Las Vegas, it would be a positive way of changing the outcome for many people who have recently suffered major changes in their life circumstances.

What if every healthy town decided to help one small town that was in dire need? Trucking companies interested in helping with shipping to Rockport are asked to contact Carol Hanson at (760) 728-1152.