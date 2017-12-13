Donations for SLR racetrack workers can be dropped off at Udder Feed

Udder Feed Store, located at 6236 Camino Del Rey in Bonsall, is collecting donations for the men and women racetrack workers who lost their belongings when the Lilac Fire ravaged the San Luis Rey Training Center.

According to Marianne Hebner of Udder Feed, donations of gift cards (Walmart, Target, Visa, etc.) are most needed at this time. A call for clothing was so successful that clothing donations are no longer a priority but donations of men’s toiletries are still helpful.

The displaced workers are now living at Del Mar and Udder Feed has been delivering donations to the seaside racetrack on a regular basis.

Donations to assist San Luis Rey Training Center fire victims can also be made at www.gofundme.com/thoroughbredcare . Some individuals that operate small racing stables lost tack and other equipment. To donate specifically to those individuals, visit https://nationalhbpa.com/ and click on donate and specify that the donation is for the San Luis Rey tack fund.

To contact Udder Feed, call (760) 758-0193.