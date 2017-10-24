Downtown Christmas theme chosen for parade: ‘A Jingle Bell Christmas’

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce will present the 36th annual Fallbrook Christmas Parade with the theme “A Jingle Bell Christmas” Saturday, Dec. 2 at 5 p.m. on Main Avenue.

The parade committee has selected Gladyce Hiscock to be Grand Marshal of the Christmas Parade. This honor is reserved for local pioneers and those who have contributed to the betterment of the community.

Hiscock, along with her late husband Roy, has been very active in Fallbrook after moving here in the early 1970s and has participated in many community and chamber of commerce events. She served as Honorary Mayor in 1982. Hiscock is perhaps best known for her service in the sheriff’s department’s Senior Volunteer Patrol, planning events and providing food for deputies during various events from community cleanups to emergencies. She has also been active in the You Are Not Alone Project, which provides delivery of everyday necessities and food to house-bound senior citizens.

Planning for this community tradition is already underway, and entry forms have started arriving at the chamber office. A limit of 100 entries will be accepted; the deadline for entries is Wednesday, Nov. 15. Several marching bands have already signed up.

The parade will help kick off the Christmas season in the Village. The parade will be preceded by the downtown Village Artisan Faire the Saturday prior – Nov. 25 – and the Community Christmas Tree Lighting event at the Fallbrook Community Center Friday, Dec. 1. Postcards detailing the holiday events in the village are available at the chamber offices.

To be a part of the festive parade, stop in and pick up an entry application at the chamber office, or download an entry form at the chamber website, www.fallbrookchamberofcommerce.org . The entry fee is $20 and may be paid in person, by mail or by phone.

Sponsorship packages are now available. Contact the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce for details at (760) 728-5845.