Downtown Christmas theme is “Joy To The World”

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce will present the annual Christmas Parade with the theme “Joy to the World” on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 5 p.m. on Main Avenue in Fallbrook. This year marks the 35th Annual Fallbrook Christmas Parade.

The parade committee has selected Supervisor Bill Horn to be Grand Marshal of the Fallbrook Christmas Parade. This honor is reserved for local pioneers and those who have contributed to the betterment of the community, and most residents are aware of the special attention that Supervisor Horn focused on Fallbrook, and all he has accomplished in his tenure as the community’s county supervisor.

Planning for this community tradition is already underway, and entry forms have started arriving into the chamber office. A limit of 100 entries will be accepted so the staging area stays manageable, with the deadline for entry being Wednesday, Nov. 16. Several bands have signed up, including the First Marine Division Band, which has been unable to participate for four years, so the committee is excited to be able to have them kick off the parade this year.

The parade will be a wonderful and spectacular way to kick off Christmas in the Village. The parade is preceded by the downtown Village Artisan Faire the Saturday prior – Nov. 26 – and the Community Christmas Tree Lighting event at the Fallbrook Community Center on Friday, Dec. 2. Stop in the chamber office for a postcard detailing the holiday events in the village.

To be a part of this festive parade, stop in and pick up an entry application at the chamber office, or download an entry form at the chamber website by visiting www.fallbrookchamberofcommerce.org and click on the EVENTS tab. The entry fee is $20, and may be paid in person, or by calling in a credit card. Deadline for entry is Wednesday, Nov. 16, or sooner if the 100 entry limit is reached.

Sponsorship packages are now available as well, for those who are true community-builders and would like to make a contribution to this special traditional holiday event. Contact the chamber for details at (760) 728-5845.