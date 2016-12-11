Downtown decorative lights expected to stay up following the holidays

The organizations responsible for the decorative lights displayed on trees on Main Ave. in downtown Fallbrook hope to keep the festive lights glowing well past the holiday season.

The Fallbrook Village Association purchased the LED lights and the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce paid the bill to have them put up. The lights, as well as holiday banners, were installed Nov. 20.

“We did it this year to kick off the holiday season and we’re thinking maybe we’re going to leave them on year round,” said Roy Moosa, president of the Village Association. “They’re white lights – not necessarily Christmas lights – so our thought is to just leave them on.”

“I am thrilled that the Village Association and the chamber came together to help light the downtown area for the holidays,” said Lila MacDonald, CEO of the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce. “We hope to keep them up after the holidays to help keep an inviting ambience to the downtown area for locals and visitors.”

Moosa said the Village Association will monitor the lights, which go on at dusk and turn off at midnight.

“We bought 3,450 feet of lights,” said Moosa. “We haven’t used them all, so as they age and fall apart, we’ll continue to replenish them.”

Moosa credited and thanked downtown building owners as they are the ones paying for the electricity.

“The building owners chipped in and said, go ahead, plug into my building,” said Moosa.

The Village Association also had the trees located inside Village Square decorated with the lights, which added to the cheerful atmosphere Dec. 3 when the community celebrated the holidays with the annual Fallbrook Christmas Parade.