Downtown Fallbrook shooting investigation continues

Sheriff’s deputies are still investigating a shooting that occurred in downtown Fallbrook on Friday, Aug. 12.

The incident occurred at approximately 8:45 p.m., and according to the Sheriff’s department, shots were fired near the Little Caesars pizza shop located on the 1000 block of South Main Avenue.

Several calls to 911 were made following the incident, and some witnesses believe they saw two men, one possibly being Hispanic and the other possibly being black, firing rounds at each other. Another witness said one of the shooters fled the scene in a vehicle.

One of the workers at the shop, a female, was struck in the leg by a projectile while working. First reports stated the injured employee was male, but that information was corrected by Sheriff’s Sgt. Patrick Yates.

During the investigation, deputies found casings on West Clemmens Lane, which is approximately two-and-a-half blocks from the initial shooting. The case is still ongoing, and it is unknown if the reasons for the shooting are gang or race related.

“We are still waiting for lab work,” said Yates, who said he is familiar with the ongoing investigation. “We have other people we want to talk to and still get a hold of.”

Yates could not comment further on the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident are asked to call the Fallbrook Sheriff’s substation at (760) 451-3100.