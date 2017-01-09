Driver killed in crash that results in tree falling on vehicle

FALLBROOK  — A driver was killed today when a minivan crashed and hit a tree, causing it to fall on top of the vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The fatality occurred about 8:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of Willow Glen Road. A Toyota Siena veered off the street and hit the tree, according to the CHP. It was unclear if weather was a factor.

Officers on scene requested that a dump truck and a chainsaw be brought to the crash site. Willow Glen Road was closed in both directions.

No other injuries were reported, according to the CHP.

