Duffy School: A glimpse into the past

Jack Story

Special to the Village News

On your way out of town going east on Reche Road, you will pass by Valley Oaks Park mobile home park on the right, about a half-mile before turning onto Old Highway 395. Back in the days when FDR was the president of the United States, this was a location for a California Conservation Core site among the beautiful oak trees, but my first remembrance of the site was when it became a school for girls run by Emily Duffy.

On my hall wall at home where I hang old photos there is a picture of me all dressed up like a cowboy getting ready to ride in what would eventually be Fallbrook’s annual Pioneer Days Parade.

That was in 1937. I was 3 years old, but I can still remember a little bit about that day. I think in those days it was sponsored by the Fallbrook High Ag Department. After the parade was over, my Dad took the horse that I had ridden (a mare named Queen) to the Duffy School to be added to its string of riding horses. That was my first recollection of the school.

It was a private all girl school and everyone associated with it seemed to have some stories to tell which I think were exaggerated and grew as time went by. It had a good name as a place to teach young ladies important things in their life.

My uncle Dode Martin had a job as a maintenance person out there. He was provided board and room. This was while he was still in high school. Duffy students were included in the high school activities at times and students from Fallbrook High participated in Duffy schools activities also.

One of Fallbrook High’s athletes named Glen Crawford somehow obtained the nickname of Duffy Crawford. I am not sure just what the link was there. When I write about times that have gone by I hardly ever do research on my subjects. I just talk about the things that I can remember hearing or seeing.

Many times some one in the community will call me after they have seen the paper and give me what Paul Harvey would say was “the rest of the story,” and that’s always fun.

In the (Fallbrook Historical Society) museum on Rocky Crest Road there is a full exhibit displayed about Duffy School. Check it out when you can. Sometime back, a sweet little lady rolled into the museum one day while I was there and introduced herself as Dorris Duffy. Turned out she was married to Emily Duffy’s son, Jack, and they had met during that time when school was in session. She loved to come in and talk about the old days and we got to talk several times. I saw her picture in the obits recently. I am glad that I got to know her and her daughter, Kate.

hiSTORYcally Yours, Jack