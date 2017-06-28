DUI pursuit starts in Fallbrook

SAN DIEGO – A man suspected of being high on drugs was arrested today after leading sheriff’s deputies on a pursuit through North County that ended in a crash, a sheriff’s sergeant said.

Neftali Lopez, 44, was taken to a hospital with unspecified injuries following the pursuit, which began in Fallbrook and ended in Vista, according to Sgt. Patrick Yates, who said Lopez “was determined to be under the influence of drugs.”

The chase began about 3:45 a.m. in the Bonsall area of Fallbrook when deputies attempted to stop Lopez’s Honda Pilot, Yates said. Lopez sped away, triggering a chase that ended when he crashed the vehicle at East Vista Way and Osborne Street in Vista.

“He resisted arrest, and a K-9 was used,” Yates said.

Lopez will be booked on suspicion of driving under the influence and other charges, he said.