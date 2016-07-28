Early morning crash shuts down northbound 15

FALLBROOK – A fiery crash involving two big rigs on Interstate 15 near Fallbrook early today left at least one motorist injured and prompted authorities to shut down the northbound freeway.

One of the tractor-trailers stalled, blocking the far right northbound lane near Mission Road and was struck by the second around 1:45 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. One of the trucks then caught fire.

A North County fire dispatcher said at least one person involved in the crash was taken to a hospital.

The wrecked trucks, debris and emergency responders were blocking the entire northbound freeway and a SigAlert was issued, authorities said.

The freeway is now open and traffic is moving normally.