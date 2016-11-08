Early results for San Diego County – Mail-in ballots only

|THESE RESULTS ARE UNOFFICIAL
|Last updated on: 11-08-16 at: 20:00:13
Clinton/Kaine 56%
Trump/Pence 39%
US Representative 49th District (San Diego portion only)
Applegate 52%
Issa 47%
US Representative 50th District (San Diego portion only)
Hunter 62%
Malloy 37%
US Representative 51st District (San Diego portion only)
Vargas 71%
Hildao Jr. 29%
State Assembly 71st District (San Diego portion only)
Voepel 67%
Hamel 32%
State Assembly 75th District (San Diego portion only)
Waldron 63%
Masiel Sr. 36%
State Assembly 76th District
Chavez 60%
Krouse 39%
Stae Assembly 78th District
Gloria 68%
Melton 31%
County Board of Education 5th District
Shea 51%
Wyland 48%
Palomar Community College District (Vote for 3)
Hensch 23%
Halcon 22%
Deerfield 20%
Dishman 14%
Fillinger 13%
Mikas 6%
Valley Center Pauma Unified School (Vote for 2)
Polito 36%
Schwartz 32%
Adams 31%
Fallbrook Unified High School (Vote for 2)
Koehler 40%
DeMeo 33%
Robles 26%
Bonsall Unified School (Vote for 2)
Olson 35.67%
English 35.44%
Smith 28%
Fallbrook County Planning Area
Moosa 14.32%
Gebhart 12.69%
DeMeo 11.92%
Wood 11.26%
Leach 10.96%
OConnor 10.95%
Loge 10.23%
Hanson 9.69%
Billburg 7.99%
Fallbrook Public Utility Div. No. 1
Gebhart 55%
Anderson 44%
Fallbrook Public Utility Div. 4
McDougal 57%
Lowe 42%
Palomar Health (Vote for 3)
Griffith 21%
Moir 17%
Greer 16%
Gorzeman 15%
Wickes 15%
Bardin 13%
Pauma Valley CSD -Vote for 2
Schulltz 42%
Person 35%
MAthews 22%
Rainbow Municipal Water Div. No. 2
Hamilton 51%
Bigley 48%
Rainbow Municipal Water Div. No. 5
Mack 52%
Sanford 47%
Vallecitos Water Div. No. 1
Evans 45%
Hunsaker 36%
Crews 17%
Vallecitos Water Div. 4
Sannella 72%
Van de Ven 27%
Vallecitos Water Div. No. 5
Martin 66%
Ludwig 33%
Propositions
Prop 51 – State School Bonds
Yes 51%
No 48%
Prop 52 – State Medical Hospital Fee
Yes – 71%
No – 28%
Prop 53 – State Revenue Bonds
Yes 50%
No 49%
Prop 54 – State Legislature
Yes 61%
No 38%
Prop 55 – State Tax Extension
Yes 60%
No 39%
Prop 56 – State Cigarette Tax
Yes 60%
No 39%
Prop 57 – State Criminal Sentences
Yes 68%
No 31%
Prop 58 – State English Proficiency
Yes 72%
No 27%
Prop 59 – State Legislative Advisory Question
Yes – 53%
No 46%
Prop 60 – State Adult Films
No 55%
Yes 44%
Prop 61 – State Prescription Drug Purchases
No 54%
Yes 45%
Prop 62 – State Death Penalty
No 54%
Yes 45%
Prop 63 – State Firearms, Ammunition Sales
Yes 62%
No 37%
Prop 64 – State Marijuana Legalization
Yes – 54%
No 45%
Prop 65 – State Carryout Bags
No 54%
Yes 45%
Prop 66 – State Death Penalty
Yes 54%
No 45%
Prop 67 – State Ban on Single-Use Plastic Bags
No 50%
Yes 49%
Measure A – County of San Diego Road Repair Transit
Yes 57%
No 42%
Measure B – County of San Diego Lilac Hills
No 63%
Yes 36%
Measure AA – Fallbrook kUnion High School $45 M. Bond
Yes 61%
No 38%
Measure DD – Bonsall Unified School $58 M. Bond (Req. 55%)
Yes 50%
No 49%