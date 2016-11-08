Early results for San Diego County – Mail-in ballots only

ABSENTEE RESULTS ONLY

THESE RESULTS ARE UNOFFICIAL
Last updated on: 11-08-16 at: 20:00:13

President

Clinton/Kaine 56%

Trump/Pence 39%

US Representative 49th District (San Diego portion only) 

Applegate 52%

Issa 47%

US Representative 50th District (San Diego portion only) 

Hunter 62%

Malloy 37%

US Representative 51st District (San Diego portion only) 

Vargas 71%

Hildao Jr. 29%

State Assembly 71st District (San Diego portion only)

Voepel 67%

Hamel 32%

State Assembly 75th District (San Diego portion only)

Waldron 63%

Masiel Sr. 36%

State Assembly 76th District 

Chavez 60%

Krouse 39%

Stae Assembly 78th District

Gloria 68%

Melton 31%

County Board of Education 5th District 

Shea 51%

Wyland 48%

Palomar Community College District (Vote for 3)

Hensch 23%

Halcon 22%

Deerfield 20%

Dishman 14%

Fillinger 13%

Mikas 6%

Valley Center Pauma Unified School (Vote for 2)

Polito 36%

Schwartz 32%

Adams 31%

Fallbrook Unified High School (Vote for 2)

Koehler 40%

DeMeo 33%

Robles 26%

Bonsall Unified School (Vote for 2)

Olson 35.67%

English  35.44%

Smith 28%

Fallbrook County Planning Area

Moosa 14.32%

Gebhart 12.69%

DeMeo 11.92%

Wood 11.26%

Leach 10.96%

OConnor 10.95%

Loge 10.23%

Hanson 9.69%

Billburg 7.99%

Fallbrook Public Utility Div. No. 1

Gebhart 55%

Anderson 44%

Fallbrook Public Utility Div.  4

McDougal 57%

Lowe 42%

Palomar Health (Vote for 3)

Griffith 21%

Moir 17%

Greer 16%

Gorzeman 15%

Wickes 15%

Bardin 13%

Pauma Valley CSD -Vote for 2

Schulltz 42%

Person 35%

MAthews 22%

Rainbow Municipal Water Div. No. 2 

Hamilton 51%

Bigley 48%

Rainbow Municipal Water Div. No. 5

Mack 52%

Sanford 47%

Vallecitos Water Div. No. 1

Evans 45%

Hunsaker 36%

Crews 17%

Vallecitos Water Div. 4

Sannella 72%

Van de Ven 27%

Vallecitos Water Div. No. 5

Martin 66%

Ludwig 33%

Propositions

Prop 51 – State School Bonds

Yes 51%

No 48%

Prop 52 – State Medical Hospital Fee

Yes – 71%

No – 28%

Prop 53 – State Revenue Bonds

Yes 50%

No 49%

Prop 54 – State Legislature

Yes 61%

No 38%

Prop 55 – State Tax Extension

Yes 60%

No 39%

Prop 56 – State Cigarette Tax

Yes 60%

No 39%

Prop 57 – State Criminal Sentences

Yes 68%

No 31%

Prop 58 – State English Proficiency

Yes 72%

No 27%

Prop 59 – State Legislative Advisory Question

Yes – 53%

No 46%

Prop 60 – State Adult Films

No 55%

Yes 44%

Prop 61 – State Prescription Drug Purchases

No 54%

Yes 45%

Prop 62 – State Death Penalty

No 54%

Yes 45%

Prop 63 – State Firearms, Ammunition Sales

Yes 62%

No 37%

Prop 64 – State Marijuana Legalization 

Yes – 54%

No 45%

Prop 65 – State Carryout Bags

No 54%

Yes 45%

Prop 66 – State Death Penalty

Yes 54%

No 45%

Prop 67 – State Ban on Single-Use Plastic Bags

No 50%

Yes 49%

Measure A – County of San Diego Road Repair Transit

Yes 57%

No 42%

Measure B – County of San Diego Lilac Hills

No 63%

Yes 36%

Measure AA – Fallbrook kUnion High School $45 M. Bond

Yes 61%

No 38%

Measure DD – Bonsall Unified School $58 M. Bond (Req. 55%)

Yes 50%

No 49%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

