Just after 4:30 this afternoon, Dec. 6, a 4.2-magnitude earthquake has struck in eastern San Diego County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor was centered several miles northeast of Julian, the agency reports, followed by a magnitude 3.1 shaker. There are no immediate reports of structural damage or injuries.
Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post
Earthquake hits east county added by Lucette Moramarco on
View all posts by Lucette Moramarco →
Lucette is an assistant editor, a writer and a photojournalist. She specializes in education, health and nonprofits.