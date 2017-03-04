Elders, Bettin Ona Promotion win awards

By on No Comment

From left, Callie Elder, Christy Westerhold and Wayne Elder pose with their awards.
From left, Callie Elder, Christy Westerhold and Wayne Elder pose with their awards.

FALLBROOK − Wayne and Carol Elder of Fallbrook are the owner of Bettin Ona Promotion, an 11-year-old AQHA gelding. Bettin Ona Promotion won several championship awards at the Southern California Professional Horsemen Association (SCPHA) Yearend Banquet held Feb. 12 in Escondido.

Granddaughter Callie Elder, 8-years-old of Fallbrook, was Champion Lead Line; Wayne Elder was Champion Open Halter; and sister Christy Westerhold of Fallbrook was Champion Western Pleasure Adult Amateur, Western  Country Pleasure Non-Pro 40+, and Western Country Pleasure Adult Amateur riding Bettin Ona Promotion.

Cathy Hanson of Hanson Quarter Horses in Fallbrook is the trainer for the family.

Elders, Bettin Ona Promotion win awards added by on
View all posts by Newsroom →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.