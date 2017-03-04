Elders, Bettin Ona Promotion win awards

FALLBROOK − Wayne and Carol Elder of Fallbrook are the owner of Bettin Ona Promotion, an 11-year-old AQHA gelding. Bettin Ona Promotion won several championship awards at the Southern California Professional Horsemen Association (SCPHA) Yearend Banquet held Feb. 12 in Escondido.

Granddaughter Callie Elder, 8-years-old of Fallbrook, was Champion Lead Line; Wayne Elder was Champion Open Halter; and sister Christy Westerhold of Fallbrook was Champion Western Pleasure Adult Amateur, Western Country Pleasure Non-Pro 40+, and Western Country Pleasure Adult Amateur riding Bettin Ona Promotion.

Cathy Hanson of Hanson Quarter Horses in Fallbrook is the trainer for the family.