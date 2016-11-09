Election results

Connect on Linked in

COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO

PRESIDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTION

Tuesday, November 8, 2016

Tuesday, November 8, 2016





President/Vice President

2175/2175 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Clinton/Kaine (D) 390,531 56.1%

Trump/Pence (R) 269,422 38.7%

Johnson/Weld (L) 25,148 3.6%

Stein/Baraka (G) 10,032 1.4%

La Riva/Banks (PF) 1,563 0.2%

United States Senator

2175/2175 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Kamala D. Harris (D) 344,133 59.6%

Loretta L. Sanchez (D) 233,674 40.4%

U.S. Representative – 49th Dist. (San Diego Co. Portion Only)

409/409 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Doug Applegate (D) 67,673 53.0%

Darrell Issa (R) 59,984 47.0%

U.S. Representative – 50th Dist. (San Diego Co. Portion Only)

564/564 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Duncan Hunter (R) 89,892 64.1%

Patrick Malloy (D) 50,342 35.9%

U.S. Representative – 51st Dist. (San Diego Co. Portion Only)

259/259 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Juan Vargas (D) 56,236 72.6%

Juan M. Hidalgo Jr. (R) 21,190 27.4%

U.S. Representative – 52nd Dist.

447/447 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Scott Peters (D) 100,296 56.6%

Denise Gitsham (R) 76,943 43.4%

U.S. Representative – 53rd Dist.

496/496 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Susan A. Davis (D) 106,187 66.1%

James Veltmeyer (R) 54,439 33.9%

State Senate – 39th District.

608/608 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Toni Atkins (D) 143,380 62.4%

John Renison (R) 86,493 37.6%

State Assembly – 71st District (San Diego Co. Portion Only)

391/391 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Randy Voepel (R) 57,076 66.9%

Leo Hamel (R) 28,256 33.1%

State Assembly – 75th District (San Diego Co. Portion Only)

329/329 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Marie Waldron (R) 44,453 62.4%

Andrew Masiel Sr. (D) 26,789 37.6%

State Assembly – 76th District

304/304 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Rocky Chavez (R) 54,078 60.3%

Thomas E. Krouse (R) 35,563 39.7%

State Assembly – 77th District

332/332 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Brian Maienschein (R) 66,632 57.9%

Melinda K. Vasquez (D) 48,474 42.1%

State Assembly – 78th District

294/294 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Todd Gloria (D) 80,763 68.8%

Kevin D. Melton (R) 36,670 31.2%

State Assembly – 79th District

296/296 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Shirley N. Weber (D) 59,481 64.0%

John Moore (R) 33,518 36.0%

State Assembly – 80th District

229/229 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Lorena Gonzalez (D) 53,899 75.6%

Lincoln Pickard (R) 17,412 24.4%

County Board of Education 5th District

482/482 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Rick Shea 63,234 50.5%

Mark Wyland 61,994 49.5%

Grossmont-Cuyamaca College Ta – No. 4

106/106 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Timothy L. Caruthers 10,695 51.1%

Elena Adams 10,255 49.0%

Palomar Com College

Number To Vote For: 3

638/638 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Nancy Ann Hensch 66,330 22.0%

Nina Deerfield 63,785 21.2%

John J. Halcon 61,508 20.4%

Rose Marie Dishman 45,254 15.0%

Tim Fillinger 44,142 14.6%

Keith Mikas 20,513 6.8%

San Diego Com College District D

576/576 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Mary Graham 113,077 65.0%

Alyce Pipkin-Allen 60,914 35.0%

Southwestern Com College Seat No. 3

287/287 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Roberto C. Alcantar 29,670 37.6%

William McLeroy 20,590 26.1%

Casey Tanaka 16,057 20.3%

Lei-Chala Wilson 7,924 10.0%

Lander Iriarte 4,728 6.0%

Borrego Springs Unified School

Number To Vote For: 3

3/3 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Arie R Korporaal 427 25.5%

Virginia Johnson 423 25.2%

Steve Riehle 422 25.2%

Valeen Szabo 406 24.2%

Coronado Unified School (Full Term)

Number To Vote For: 2

11/11 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Maria V. Simon 2,383 38.9%

Julie Russell 2,003 32.7%

Helen Anderson-Cruz 1,734 28.3%

Coronado Unified School (Short Term)

11/11 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Esther R. Valdes 2,415 64.8%

Molly Louise Zohn 1,315 35.3%

Oceanside Unified School

Number To Vote For: 2

59/59 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Mike Blessing 8,673 24.3%

Eleanor J. Evans 8,277 23.2%

Adrianne Hakes 7,572 21.2%

Blair Daniels 5,943 16.7%

Bessie J. Bronson 5,217 14.6%

Poway Unified School

Number To Vote For: 2

127/127 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Darshana Patel 14,327 20.3%

Kimberley Beatty 13,697 19.4%

Debra Cooper 11,378 16.1%

Carol Ware 7,412 10.5%

Jimmy Karam 7,100 10.0%

Nick Anastasopoulos 4,278 6.1%

Terry Norwood 4,233 6.0%

John ‘Chas’ Moriarty 4,166 5.9%

Stanley Rodkin 4,100 5.8%

Ramona Unified School

Number To Vote For: 2

30/30 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Daryn Drum 5,186 37.9%

Dawn Perfect 4,654 34.0%

John Rajcic 3,845 28.1%

San Diego Unified School District A

576/576 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

John Lee Evans 120,498 69.0%

Stephen Groce 54,042 31.0%

San Diego Unified School District D

576/576 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Richard A. Barrera 154,809 100.0%

San Diego Unified School District E

576/576 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

S. Whitehurst-Payne 96,127 55.7%

Lashae Collins 76,597 44.4%

San Marcos Unified School

Number To Vote For: 3

108/108 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Randy Walton 10,217 21.7%

Janet McClean 9,588 20.4%

Victor Graham 7,331 15.6%

Lucia E. Acosta 7,058 15.0%

Leticia Robles 6,937 14.7%

Michael Brock 5,950 12.6%

Valley Center Pauma Unified School

Number To Vote For: 2

38/38 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Mary Polito 2,886 34.9%

Bart R Schwarz 2,790 33.7%

Mike Adams 2,597 31.4%

Vista Unified School Ta – No. 1

29/29 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Rosemary Smithfield 3,480 62.4%

Elizabeth Jaka 2,099 37.6%

Vista Unified School Ta – No. 4

11/11 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Cipriano Vargas 1,839 52.4%

Heather Emaus 909 25.9%

Angela D. Chunka 760 21.7%

Vista Unified School Ta – No. 5

26/26 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Richard Alderson 3,753 56.4%

Roland Bud Balmer 2,903 43.6%

Escondido Union High Sch. Ta – No. 4

38/38 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Dane M. White 3,158 57.0%

Cesar Serrano 2,382 43.0%

Fallbrook Union High School

Number To Vote For: 2

38/38 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Sharon L. Koehler 4,633 39.2%

Lee J. De Meo 3,807 32.2%

Antonio R. Robles 3,376 28.6%

Julian Union High School

Number To Vote For: 2

14/14 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Jennifer Reed 598 35.1%

Art Cole 572 33.6%

Linda Stringfellow 534 31.3%

San Dieguito Union High School

Number To Vote For: 2

172/172 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Beth Hergesheimer 23,005 32.7%

Joyce Dalessandro 22,454 31.9%

Lucile Hooton Lynch 10,099 14.3%

Randy Berholtz 9,503 13.5%

Bob Nascenzi 5,375 7.6%

Sweetwater Union High Ta – No. 2

79/79 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Kevin J Pike 9,558 50.6%

Andrew Valencia 4,902 26.0%

Hector Romero 4,428 23.4%

Grossmont Union High Sch. Ta – No. 1

72/72 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Chris Fite 4,759 31.2%

Steve Babbitt 4,045 26.5%

Richard A. Preciado 3,473 22.7%

Rolland E Slade 2,999 19.6%

Grossmont Union High Sch. Ta – No. 2

81/81 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Elva Salinas 6,373 33.6%

Jim Stieringer 5,535 29.2%

Kevin G Conover 5,106 26.9%

Oday Yousif Jr. 1,969 10.4%

Alpine Union School

Number To Vote For: 2

17/17 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Joseph P. Perricone 2,369 30.0%

Travis Lyon 1,860 23.5%

Louis Russo 1,841 23.3%

Carolina Gould 1,097 13.9%

James Lundquist 736 9.3%

Bonsall Unified School

Number To Vote For: 2

40/40 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Richard Olson 1,851 35.5%

Erin Marie English 1,835 35.1%

Richard ‘Buck’ Smith 1,536 29.4%

Cajon Valley Union School

Number To Vote For: 2

124/124 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Karen Clark-Mejia 12,719 30.5%

Jim Miller 12,042 28.9%

Michael L. George 8,983 21.5%

Ramona Irwin 4,588 11.0%

Devorah Ann Fox 3,369 8.1%

Chula Vista Elementary Seat No. 2

195/195 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Armando Farias 16,448 32.2%

Michael D. Jackson 16,089 31.5%

Rosa Maria Robles 8,374 16.4%

Willard ‘Doc’ Howard 7,476 14.6%

Hans D’Oleire 2,669 5.2%

Chula Vista Elementary Seat No. 4

195/195 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Laurie K. Humphrey 29,829 59.9%

Glendora M. Tremper 19,999 40.1%

Del Mar Union School

Number To Vote For: 2

30/30 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Erica Halpern 6,127 45.1%

Darren Gretler 3,796 28.0%

Stephen Cochrane 3,656 26.9%

Encinitas Union School

Number To Vote For: 2

69/69 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Rimga Viskanta 8,020 26.5%

Patricia S. Sinay 7,721 25.5%

Leslie Schneider 7,601 25.1%

Anne-K Pingree 6,942 22.9%

Escondido Union School Ta – No. 1

11/11 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Doug Paulson 1,472 71.2%

Giovanny Miranda 595 28.8%

Escondido Union School Ta – No. 3

26/26 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Joe Muga 3,537 65.1%

Mirek K Gorny 1,893 34.9%

Jamul-Dulzura Union School

Number To Vote For: 2

14/14 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Sam Manis 1,160 38.5%

Josh Butner 1,127 37.4%

Shea Quinci 728 24.2%

La Mesa-Spring Valley School

Number To Vote For: 2

103/103 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Emma Turner 10,981 29.6%

Jim Long 9,458 25.5%

Jerry Lecko 8,651 23.3%

Jay Steiger 8,028 21.6%

Lakeside Union School

Number To Vote For: 2

32/32 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Rhonda Taylor 4,525 30.9%

John V. Butz 2,815 19.2%

Brian Stearns 2,779 19.0%

Twila C. Godley 2,653 18.1%

Keith Hildreth 1,892 12.9%

National School

Number To Vote For: 2

29/29 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Barbara Avalos 5,014 53.0%

Brian Clapper 2,880 30.4%

Sheryll Celladora 1,574 16.6%

Rancho Santa Fe School

Number To Vote For: 3

16/16 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Tyler Seltzer 823 23.4%

Sarah A. Neal 686 19.5%

Scott D. Kahn 561 15.9%

Jee Manghani 433 12.3%

Elise L. Dufresne 426 12.1%

Kyle Jones 357 10.1%

Christopher S. Blatt 235 6.7%

San Pasqual Union School

Number To Vote For: 2

17/17 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Angie Baker 397 38.7%

Timothy Spivey 326 31.8%

Cherie Graves 303 29.5%

San Ysidro School (Short Term)

21/21 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Irene Lopez 3,165 69.2%

Steven Kinney 1,409 30.8%

South Bay Union School

Number To Vote For: 2

32/32 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Cheryl Quinones 5,595 36.0%

B. Elliott-Sanders 4,822 31.0%

Tom Schaaf 3,179 20.4%

Kevin A Drolet 1,964 12.6%

Spencer Valley School (Short Term)

3/3 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Carol M. Frausto 64 75.3%

Cristi Lewis 21 24.7%

Vallecitos School

Number To Vote For: 2

5/5 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Michelle Lalonde 188 37.0%

Rae Lynn Heilbronn 175 34.5%

Paul T. Georgantas 145 28.5%

Board of Supervisors District No. 3

423/423 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Dave Roberts 64,564 50.9%

Kristin Gaspar 62,271 49.1%

City of Carlsbad City Council

Number To Vote For: 2

87/87 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Keith Blackburn 12,467 24.0%

Cori Schumacher 10,471 20.2%

Lorraine M. Wood 10,398 20.0%

Ann Tanner 8,708 16.8%

Bill Fowler 4,618 8.9%

Melanie Burkholder 2,905 5.6%

Brandon Rowley 2,395 4.6%

City of Chula Vista City Council – Dist. No. 3

39/39 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Steve Padilla 6,257 56.1%

Jason Paguio 4,894 43.9%

City of Chula Vista City Council – Dist. No. 4

30/30 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Mike Diaz 5,077 51.1%

Rudy Ramirez 4,866 48.9%

City of Coronado Mayor

12/12 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Richard Bailey 2,638 56.2%

Carrie Downey 2,053 43.8%

City of Coronado City Council

Number To Vote For: 2

12/12 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Whitney Benzian 2,403 32.5%

Mike Donovan 2,136 28.8%

Marvin Heinze 1,549 20.9%

Derik J. Mundt 811 11.0%

Ronald A. Hauser 507 6.9%

City of Del Mar City Council

Number To Vote For: 3

6/6 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Dave Druker 837 22.0%

Ellie Haviland 741 19.4%

Sherryl Parks 733 19.2%

T. Patrick Stubbs 587 15.4%

Jim Benedict 507 13.3%

Al Corti 408 10.7%

City of El Cajon City Council

Number To Vote For: 3

62/62 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

W.E. ‘Bob’ McClellan 5,130 14.8%

Steve Goble 4,501 13.0%

Ben Kalasho 4,463 12.9%

Star Bales 3,814 11.0%

Stephanie L. Harper 3,393 9.8%

Paul Circo 3,144 9.1%

Vickie Butcher 3,042 8.8%

Humbert Cabrera 2,808 8.1%

Joseph R. Fountain 2,210 6.4%

George V. Glover 2,102 6.1%

City of Encinitas Mayor

52/52 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Catherine Blakespear 11,848 67.2%

Paul Gaspar 5,774 32.8%

City of Encinitas City Council

Number To Vote For: 3

52/52 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Tony Kranz 8,422 23.2%

T. Boerner Horvath 7,878 21.7%

Mark Muir 7,567 20.9%

Tony Brandenburg 6,335 17.5%

Phil Graham 6,063 16.7%

City of Escondido City Council – Dist. No. 3

22/22 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Olga Diaz 3,251 59.1%

Jose ‘Joe’ Garcia 2,250 40.9%

City of Escondido City Council – Dist. No. 4

23/23 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Mike Morasco 4,115 60.8%

Ingrid Rainey 2,654 39.2%

City of Escondido City Treasurer

87/87 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Douglas W. Shultz 7,745 35.7%

John Trudell 5,705 26.3%

Blaise J. Jackson 3,645 16.8%

Ryan T. Clark 3,190 14.7%

Robroy R. Fawcett 1,398 6.5%

City of Imperial Beach City Council

Number To Vote For: 2

12/12 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Mark West 1,846 27.7%

Bobby Patton 1,682 25.2%

Tim O’Neal 1,159 17.4%

Julie Behrens 835 12.5%

Moises Camacho 654 9.8%

M. Sanchez-Huffman 499 7.5%

City of La Mesa City Council

Number To Vote For: 2

37/37 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Kristine C. Alessio 6,675 35.6%

Colin Parent 6,450 34.4%

Ruth Sterling 5,654 30.1%

City of Lemon Grove Mayor

14/14 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Racquel Vasquez 2,069 42.4%

George Gastil 2,057 42.2%

Teresa A. Rosiak 754 15.5%

City of Lemon Grove City Council

Number To Vote For: 2

14/14 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

David Arambula 1,679 22.0%

Matt Mendoza 1,628 21.3%

Jerry Selby 1,173 15.4%

Steve Browne 1,135 14.9%

Michael E. Summers 1,131 14.8%

Charlene McAdory 560 7.3%

Glenn A. Thornton Jr 336 4.4%

City of National City City Council

Number To Vote For: 2

23/23 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

A. Sotelo-Solis 3,105 27.7%

Jerry Cano 2,143 19.1%

Jose Rodriguez 1,857 16.6%

Luis Natividad 1,824 16.3%

Candy Morales 1,329 11.9%

David Garcia 942 8.4%

City of National City City Clerk

23/23 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Michael ‘Mike’ Dalla 6,740 100.0%

City of National City City Treasurer

23/23 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

R. Mitchel Beauchamp 4,757 65.7%

Ditas Yamane 2,482 34.3%

City of Oceanside Mayor

98/98 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Jim Wood (D) 23,274 64.1%

Jim Gibson 8,563 23.6%

Cynthia Rocco 1,981 5.5%

Rick Kratcoski 1,459 4.0%

Georgeo Kerpani 1,056 2.9%

City of Oceanside City Council

Number To Vote For: 2

98/98 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Esther Sanchez 15,013 24.3%

Jack Feller 13,679 22.2%

Linda Gonzales 10,661 17.3%

Steve Hasty 8,148 13.2%

Victor Roy 6,265 10.2%

Ward O’Doherty 6,261 10.1%

Daniel Dumouchel 1,719 2.8%

City of Oceanside City Clerk

98/98 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Zack Beck 30,374 100.0%

City of Oceanside City Treasurer

98/98 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Gary M. Ernst 17,659 53.1%

Nadine Scott 15,625 46.9%

City of Poway City Council

Number To Vote For: 2

32/32 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Jim Cunningham 5,537 27.4%

Barry Leonard 3,513 17.4%

Julie Bendinelli 2,043 10.1%

Joe Calabrese 1,707 8.4%

Amy Romaker 1,596 7.9%

Jonathan ‘Jon’ Ryan 1,498 7.4%

Sean Finley 1,397 6.9%

Chris Olps 1,252 6.2%

Torrey Powers 911 4.5%

John Mc Connin 775 3.8%

City of San Diego City Attorney

769/769 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Mara Elliott 144,082 56.6%

Robert Hickey 110,286 43.4%

City of San Diego City Council – Dist. No. 1

99/99 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Barbara Bry 22,156 66.2%

Ray Ellis 11,333 33.8%

City of San Diego City Council – Dist. No. 9

65/65 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Georgette Gomez 10,017 52.5%

Ricardo Flores 9,048 47.5%

City of San Marcos City Council

Number To Vote For: 2

63/63 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Rebecca D. Jones 9,414 37.6%

Sharon Jenkins 8,042 32.1%

Matt Stack 3,941 15.7%

Rj Hernandez 3,673 14.7%

City of Santee Mayor

39/39 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

John W. Minto 7,505 54.2%

Rob McNelis 6,344 45.8%

City of Santee City Council

39/39 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Stephen Houlahan 5,614 41.2%

Dustin Trotter 4,065 29.9%

Mason Herron 3,937 28.9%

City of Solana Beach City Council

Number To Vote For: 3

14/14 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

David Zito 2,304 24.2%

Judy Hegenauer 2,045 21.5%

Jewel Edson 2,024 21.2%

Cynthia Walsh 1,229 12.9%

Chris Hohn 1,198 12.6%

Edward Siegel 734 7.7%

City of Vista City Council

Number To Vote For: 2

49/49 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Amanda Rigby 5,125 19.9%

Joe Green 4,523 17.6%

Dale Pilat 4,167 16.2%

Cody W. Campbell 4,128 16.0%

Erubey Lopez 3,323 12.9%

Tom Fleming 2,962 11.5%

Victoria Waufle 1,532 6.0%

Alpine Fire Protection

Number To Vote For: 2

12/12 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Thomas ‘James’ Mann 1,977 33.0%

Steve Taylor 1,249 20.9%

Jennifer Martinez 1,209 20.2%

Shawn David Larkin 897 15.0%

Glenda L. Archer 656 11.0%

Fallbrook CPA

Number To Vote For: 8

42/42 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Roy Moosa 4,846 14.5%

Donna T. Gebhart 4,120 12.3%

Lee J. De Meo 4,116 12.3%

William Leach 3,857 11.5%

William A. Oconnor 3,672 11.0%

Jack F. Wood 3,659 10.9%

James ‘Jim’ Loge 3,475 10.4%

Karel Hanson 3,193 9.5%

Richard Billburg 2,599 7.8%

Fallbrook Public Utility Div. No. 1

7/7 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Alvin W. Gebhart 756 53.8%

Robert D. Anderson 650 46.2%

Fallbrook Public Utility Div. No. 4

5/5 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Don B McDougal 769 54.6%

Marilee Lowe 639 45.4%

Grossmont Healthcare

Number To Vote For: 3

409/409 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Virginia Hall 49,504 24.9%

Michael A Emerson 38,311 19.2%

W.R. Bob Ayres 34,082 17.1%

Priscilla Schreiber 31,958 16.0%

Art Madrid 27,404 13.8%

Jimmy L. Parker 17,967 9.0%

Helix Water Div. No. 1

42/42 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Dan McMillan 3,200 36.1%

Luis ‘Lu’ P. Tejeda 2,968 33.4%

John B Linden 2,275 25.6%

Aaron Zajac 433 4.9%

Helix Water Div. No. 3

33/33 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Mark Gracyk 4,716 56.9%

Erik Collins 2,004 24.2%

Chuck Muse 1,568 18.9%

Jacumba Csd

Number To Vote For: 2

1/1 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Richard Henry Alcorn 35 39.8%

Patricia A. Fauble 35 39.8%

G. David Moss 18 20.5%

Julian-Cuyamaca Fire

Number To Vote For: 3

6/6 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Brian Kramer 692 32.4%

Harry C. Seifert 592 27.7%

Aida Tucker 479 22.4%

Alan H Marvin 372 17.4%

Lakeside Water District Div. No. 4

5/5 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Steve Robak 581 54.2%

Brooks Boulter 491 45.8%

Leucadia Wastewater

Number To Vote For: 3

49/49 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Judy Hanson 8,454 29.3%

Donald F. Omsted 7,849 27.2%

Allan H. Juliussen 7,267 25.2%

Scott Liljegren 5,326 18.4%

Olivenhain Muni Water Div. No. 2

16/16 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Lawrence A. Watt 1,691 52.5%

Eric K. Armstrong 1,209 37.5%

Lou Lollio 323 10.0%

Otay Water Div. No. 2

30/30 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Mitch Thompson 3,814 56.1%

Paula Whitsell 2,981 43.9%

Otay Water Div. No. 4

27/27 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Hector R. Gastelum 4,326 56.2%

Jose A. Lopez 3,379 43.9%

Otay Water Div. No. 5

53/53 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Mark Robak 4,924 56.8%

David T. Charles 3,753 43.3%

Palomar Health

Number To Vote For: 3

403/403 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Jeff Griffith 41,676 21.1%

Doug Moir 34,536 17.5%

Joy Gorzeman 32,203 16.3%

Linda Carol Greer 32,066 16.2%

Aeron D. Wickes 31,951 16.2%

Dale E. Bardin 25,094 12.7%

Pauma Valley CSD

Number To Vote For: 2

5/5 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Bill J Schultz 143 42.1%

Heidi Person 117 34.4%

Charles Mathews 80 23.5%

Rainbow Municipal Water Div. No. 2

17/17 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

C. Hayden Hamilton 439 53.3%

Richard Bigley 384 46.7%

Rainbow Municipal Water Div. No. 5

9/9 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Michael P Mack 413 54.3%

Dennis A. Sanford 347 45.7%

Ramona CPA

Number To Vote For: 8

34/34 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Christopher Holloway 3,645 10.1%

Dan Summers 3,524 9.8%

Casey Robert Lynch 3,040 8.4%

Richard S Tomlinson 2,962 8.2%

Jim Cooper (D) 2,882 8.0%

Donna F. Myers 2,685 7.4%

Paul Stykel 2,503 6.9%

Robin Joy Maxson 2,343 6.5%

Rick Reiling 2,339 6.5%

Torry Brean 2,331 6.5%

Jeffrey R. Leclair 2,215 6.1%

Sally Westbrook 2,181 6.0%

Dwight Webster 1,987 5.5%

Kevin F. Wallace 1,479 4.1%

Ramona Municipal Water Div. No. 3

7/7 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Thomas N. Ace 954 51.5%

Jim Piva 900 48.5%

Ramona Municipal Water Div. No. 5

5/5 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Bryan A. Wadlington 671 37.6%

Doug Kafka 583 32.7%

Gary Hurst 531 29.8%

San Miguel Consolidated Fire Protection

Number To Vote For: 4

109/109 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Kim Raddatz 12,624 18.5%

Jeffrey L. Nelson 9,978 14.6%

William A. Kiel 8,782 12.9%

Dave Rickards 7,809 11.4%

Karrie Johnston 7,502 11.0%

Charlie Cleaves 7,085 10.4%

Richard J. Augustine 5,876 8.6%

Everett Evleth 4,582 6.7%

Randy Dibb 4,110 6.0%

Santa Fe Irrigation Div. No. 1

10/10 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Kenneth Dunford 556 57.7%

Derek Clotfelter 408 42.3%

Santa Fe Irrigation Div. No. 2

5/5 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

David G. Petree 661 71.1%

Robert Feher 269 28.9%

South Bay Irrigation Div. No. 2

13/13 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Jose F. Cerda 2,046 58.6%

John Vogel 1,444 41.4%

South Bay Irrigation Div. No. 3

20/20 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Jose Preciado 2,983 58.7%

Daniel Munoz 2,097 41.3%

South Bay Irrigation Div. No. 5

44/44 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Josie Calderon Scott 2,858 54.0%

Ernesto L. Zamudio 2,435 46.0%

Tri-City Healthcare

Number To Vote For: 4

206/206 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Leigh Anne Grass 32,145 18.1%

Larry W Schallock 24,157 13.6%

Rosemarie V. Reno 23,754 13.4%

Julie Nygaard 19,319 10.9%

Ramona Finnila 17,991 10.1%

Dan Hughes 17,081 9.6%

Donna Rencsak 16,438 9.3%

Frank Gould 13,751 7.8%

Marggie Castellano 12,714 7.2%

Vallecitos Water Div. No. 1

29/29 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Betty D. Evans 1,799 42.7%

Michael D. Hunsaker 1,615 38.3%

Kelly Crews 798 19.0%

Vallecitos Water Div. No. 4

28/28 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Mike A Sannella 3,350 72.4%

A.J. Van De Ven 1,280 27.7%

Vallecitos Water Div. No. 5

20/20 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Hal Martin 2,343 63.6%

Wayne Ludwig 1,340 36.4%

Valley Center CPA

Number To Vote For: 8

22/22 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Ann G. Quinley 2,272 13.8%

Oliver J. Smith 2,240 13.6%

Jeana Boulos 2,007 12.2%

William Del Pilar 1,929 11.7%

Sue Janisch 1,841 11.2%

Ashly Jean Mellor 1,745 10.6%

Mary Gaines 1,705 10.4%

Kathy Mackenzie 1,432 8.7%

Michael Blobe 1,281 7.8%

Valley Center Fire

Number To Vote For: 2

19/19 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Michael O’Connor 2,513 40.4%

Jim Wold 2,144 34.5%

Weaver C Simonsen 1,234 19.8%

William L Palmer 331 5.3%

Valley Center Water Div. No. 1

12/12 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Robert A. Polito 1,056 83.4%

William Del Pilar 211 16.7%

Valley Center Water Div. No. 4

15/15 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Enrico Ferro 637 62.0%

Bob Lenson 390 38.0%

Whispering Palms CSD

Number To Vote For: 3

4/4 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Byron L. Hanchett 339 23.6%

Kathy Mc Henry 329 22.9%

Douglas Manatt 320 22.3%

Valerie Thatcher 244 17.0%

Ross A. Martin 204 14.2%

Wynola Water

Number To Vote For: 2

1/1 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Timothy J. Taschler 47 43.5%

Jo Ann Bernard 33 30.6%

Michael A. Asmussen 28 25.9%

Yuima Municipal Water Div. No. 2

3/3 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Roland Simpson 31 58.5%

Lori A. Johnson 22 41.5%

Prop 51 – State School Bonds

2175/2175 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Yes 357,396 52.9%

No 318,619 47.1%

Prop 52 – State Medi-Cal Hospital Fee

2175/2175 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Yes 461,177 69.1%

No 205,946 30.9%

Prop 53 – State Revenue Bonds

2175/2175 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Yes 329,910 50.9%

No 318,649 49.1%

Prop 54 – State Legislature

2175/2175 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Yes 415,177 63.4%

No 239,544 36.6%

Prop 55 – State Tax Extension

2175/2175 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Yes 398,589 59.5%

No 271,492 40.5%

Prop 56 – State Cigarette Tax

2175/2175 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Yes 421,366 61.1%

No 268,325 38.9%

Prop 57 – State Criminal Sentences

2175/2175 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Yes 442,894 66.0%

No 227,828 34.0%

Prop 58 – State English Proficiency

2175/2175 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Yes 476,084 71.0%

No 194,242 29.0%

Prop 59 – State Legislative Advisory Question

2175/2175 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Yes 326,841 51.7%

No 305,146 48.3%

Prop 60 – State Adult Films

2175/2175 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

No 379,361 57.6%

Yes 278,841 42.4%

Prop 61 – State Prescription Drug Purchases

2175/2175 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

No 359,341 54.7%

Yes 297,756 45.3%

Prop 62 – State Death Penalty

2175/2175 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

No 373,089 55.6%

Yes 298,110 44.4%

Prop 63 – State Firearms, Ammunition Sales

2175/2175 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Yes 416,892 61.0%

No 266,689 39.0%

Prop 64 – State Marijuana Legalization

2175/2175 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Yes 395,916 55.6%

No 316,479 44.4%

Prop 65 – State Carryout Bags

2175/2175 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

No 366,576 53.8%

Yes 314,420 46.2%

Prop 66 – State Death Penalty

2175/2175 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Yes 346,020 53.5%

No 300,696 46.5%

Prop 67 – State Ban On Single-Use Plastic Bags

2175/2175 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Yes 347,123 50.3%

No 342,954 49.7%

Meas A – County of San Diego Road Repair, Transit,

2175/2175 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Yes 385,700 57.0%

No 290,543 43.0%

Meas B – County of San Diego Lilac Hills Ranch

2175/2175 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

No 409,130 64.2%

Yes 227,993 35.8%

Meas C – City of San Diego Downtown Stadium Initiative

769/769 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

No 168,677 57.0%

Yes 127,433 43.0%

Meas D – City of San Diego Tax And Facilities Initiative

769/769 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

No 167,792 59.6%

Yes 113,536 40.4%

Meas E – City of San Diego Ch. Amdmt. Qualif. Vacancy, Removal

769/769 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Yes 228,826 86.5%

No 35,655 13.5%

Meas F – City of San Diego Ch. Amdmt. Req. Term Serv.

769/769 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Yes 174,407 68.0%

No 81,929 32.0%

Meas G – City of San Diego Ch. Amdmt. Re. Citizens Rev Police Pract.

769/769 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Yes 218,264 82.0%

No 48,056 18.0%

Meas H – City of San Diego Ch. Amdmt. Purchasing – Contract Process

769/769 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Yes 198,540 77.2%

No 58,634 22.8%

Meas I – City of San Diego Ch. Amdmt. Re. Balboa Park – Sd High Schl.

769/769 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Yes 206,866 76.9%

No 61,987 23.1%

Meas J – City of San Diego Ch. Amdmt. Re. Use of Rev. Fr. Mission Bay Pk.

769/769 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Yes 185,000 71.1%

No 75,102 28.9%

Meas K – City of San Diego Ch. Amdmt. Req. Run-Off Elections

769/769 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Yes 152,344 58.4%

No 108,714 41.6%

Meas L – City of San Diego Ch. Amdmt. Req. Measures On General Elections

769/769 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Yes 167,480 65.5%

No 88,218 34.5%

Meas M – City of San Diego Affordable Housing

769/769 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Yes 177,944 65.7%

No 92,982 34.3%

Meas N – City of San Diego Non-Medical Cannabis Bus. Tax

769/769 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Yes 190,071 68.4%

No 87,698 31.6%

Meas O – City of Carlsbad General Fund For Fire Station 2

87/87 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Yes 22,794 71.4%

No 9,131 28.6%

Meas P – City of Chula Vista Temp. 1/2 Cent Sales Tax

149/149 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Yes 32,830 67.5%

No 15,807 32.5%

Meas Q – City of Del Mar 1% Sales Tax

6/6 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Yes 1,027 67.3%

No 499 32.7%

Meas R – City of Del Mar Voter Approval For Certain Developments

6/6 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

No 792 52.7%

Yes 711 47.3%

Meas S – City of El Cajon Ch. Amdmt. Req. Dist. Elections

62/62 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Yes 10,157 68.0%

No 4,776 32.0%

Meas T – City of Encinitas Update General Plan Housing Element

52/52 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

No 10,204 56.0%

Yes 8,007 44.0%

Meas U – City of La Mesa Med. Marijuana Regulations

37/37 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Yes 7,125 51.4%

No 6,734 48.6%

Meas V – City of Lemon Grove Med. Marijuana Regulations

14/14 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

No 2,611 51.7%

Yes 2,440 48.3%

Meas W – City of Poway Amend Old Coach Golf Est. Plan

32/32 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

No 6,806 52.1%

Yes 6,255 47.9%

Meas X – Grossmont-Cuyamaca Com. Col $348 M. Bond (Req. 55%)

393/393 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Yes 52,659 51.7%

No 49,168 48.3%

Meas Z – Southwestern Com. College $400 M. Bond (Req. 55%)

287/287 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Yes 58,482 68.8%

No 26,497 31.2%

Meas MM – Miracosta Com. College $455 M. Bond (Req. 55%)

281/281 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Yes 59,419 62.4%

No 35,858 37.6%

Meas AA – Fallbrook Un High School $45 M. Bond (Req. 55%)

38/38 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Yes 5,937 62.2%

No 3,605 37.8%

Meas BB – Grossmont Un High School $128 M. Bond (Req. 55%)

376/376 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Yes 57,444 58.0%

No 41,664 42.0%

Meas CC – Sweetwater Un High School Term Limits

277/277 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Yes 68,215 85.3%

No 11,743 14.7%

Meas DD – Bonsall Unified School $58 M. Bond (Req. 55%)

40/40 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Yes 2,263 50.8%

No 2,193 49.2%

Meas EE – Cajon Valley Union School $20 M. Bond (Req. 55%)

124/124 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Yes 16,338 54.9%

No 13,419 45.1%

Meas GG – Cardiff Elem School $22 M. Bond (Req. 55%)

8/8 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Yes 2,227 65.2%

No 1,190 34.8%

Meas – HH – National Elem School $30 M. Bond (Req. 55%)

29/29 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Yes 6,204 81.7%

No 1,392 18.3%

Meas – JJ Solana Beach School $105 M. Bond (Req. 55%)

47/47 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Yes 6,655 65.5%

No 3,506 34.5%

Meas – KK Rincon Ranch Csd. Establish Spe. Tax (Req. 2/3)

2/2 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Yes 20 58.8%

No 14 41.2%

Report Summary:

Precincts Reporting: 2,175

Total Number of

Precincts: 2,175

Percent Reporting: 100.00%