Election results

COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO
PRESIDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTION
Tuesday, November 8, 2016
President/Vice President
2175/2175 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Clinton/Kaine (D) 390,531 56.1%
Trump/Pence (R) 269,422 38.7%
Johnson/Weld (L) 25,148 3.6%
Stein/Baraka (G) 10,032 1.4%
La Riva/Banks (PF) 1,563 0.2%
United States Senator
2175/2175 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Kamala D. Harris (D) 344,133 59.6%
Loretta L. Sanchez (D) 233,674 40.4%
U.S. Representative – 49th Dist. (San Diego Co. Portion Only)
409/409 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Doug Applegate (D) 67,673 53.0%
Darrell Issa (R) 59,984 47.0%
U.S. Representative – 50th Dist. (San Diego Co. Portion Only)
564/564 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Duncan Hunter (R) 89,892 64.1%
Patrick Malloy (D) 50,342 35.9%
U.S. Representative – 51st Dist. (San Diego Co. Portion Only)
259/259 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Juan Vargas (D) 56,236 72.6%
Juan M. Hidalgo Jr. (R) 21,190 27.4%
U.S. Representative – 52nd Dist.
447/447 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Scott Peters (D) 100,296 56.6%
Denise Gitsham (R) 76,943 43.4%
U.S. Representative – 53rd Dist.
496/496 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Susan A. Davis (D) 106,187 66.1%
James Veltmeyer (R) 54,439 33.9%
State Senate – 39th District.
608/608 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Toni Atkins (D) 143,380 62.4%
John Renison (R) 86,493 37.6%
State Assembly – 71st District (San Diego Co. Portion Only)
391/391 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Randy Voepel (R) 57,076 66.9%
Leo Hamel (R) 28,256 33.1%
State Assembly – 75th District (San Diego Co. Portion Only)
329/329 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Marie Waldron (R) 44,453 62.4%
Andrew Masiel Sr. (D) 26,789 37.6%
State Assembly – 76th District
304/304 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Rocky Chavez (R) 54,078 60.3%
Thomas E. Krouse (R) 35,563 39.7%
State Assembly – 77th District
332/332 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Brian Maienschein (R) 66,632 57.9%
Melinda K. Vasquez (D) 48,474 42.1%
State Assembly – 78th District
294/294 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Todd Gloria (D) 80,763 68.8%
Kevin D. Melton (R) 36,670 31.2%
State Assembly – 79th District
296/296 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Shirley N. Weber (D) 59,481 64.0%
John Moore (R) 33,518 36.0%
State Assembly – 80th District
229/229 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Lorena Gonzalez (D) 53,899 75.6%
Lincoln Pickard (R) 17,412 24.4%
County Board of Education 5th District
482/482 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Rick Shea 63,234 50.5%
Mark Wyland 61,994 49.5%
Grossmont-Cuyamaca College Ta – No. 4
106/106 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Timothy L. Caruthers 10,695 51.1%
Elena Adams 10,255 49.0%
Palomar Com College
Number To Vote For: 3
638/638 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Nancy Ann Hensch 66,330 22.0%
Nina Deerfield 63,785 21.2%
John J. Halcon 61,508 20.4%
Rose Marie Dishman 45,254 15.0%
Tim Fillinger 44,142 14.6%
Keith Mikas 20,513 6.8%
San Diego Com College District D
576/576 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Mary Graham 113,077 65.0%
Alyce Pipkin-Allen 60,914 35.0%
Southwestern Com College Seat No. 3
287/287 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Roberto C. Alcantar 29,670 37.6%
William McLeroy 20,590 26.1%
Casey Tanaka 16,057 20.3%
Lei-Chala Wilson 7,924 10.0%
Lander Iriarte 4,728 6.0%
Borrego Springs Unified School
Number To Vote For: 3
3/3 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Arie R Korporaal 427 25.5%
Virginia Johnson 423 25.2%
Steve Riehle 422 25.2%
Valeen Szabo 406 24.2%
Coronado Unified School (Full Term)
Number To Vote For: 2
11/11 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Maria V. Simon 2,383 38.9%
Julie Russell 2,003 32.7%
Helen Anderson-Cruz 1,734 28.3%
Coronado Unified School (Short Term)
11/11 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Esther R. Valdes 2,415 64.8%
Molly Louise Zohn 1,315 35.3%
Oceanside Unified School
Number To Vote For: 2
59/59 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Mike Blessing 8,673 24.3%
Eleanor J. Evans 8,277 23.2%
Adrianne Hakes 7,572 21.2%
Blair Daniels 5,943 16.7%
Bessie J. Bronson 5,217 14.6%
Poway Unified School
Number To Vote For: 2
127/127 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Darshana Patel 14,327 20.3%
Kimberley Beatty 13,697 19.4%
Debra Cooper 11,378 16.1%
Carol Ware 7,412 10.5%
Jimmy Karam 7,100 10.0%
Nick Anastasopoulos 4,278 6.1%
Terry Norwood 4,233 6.0%
John ‘Chas’ Moriarty 4,166 5.9%
Stanley Rodkin 4,100 5.8%
Ramona Unified School
Number To Vote For: 2
30/30 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Daryn Drum 5,186 37.9%
Dawn Perfect 4,654 34.0%
John Rajcic 3,845 28.1%
San Diego Unified School District A
576/576 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
John Lee Evans 120,498 69.0%
Stephen Groce 54,042 31.0%
San Diego Unified School District D
576/576 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Richard A. Barrera 154,809 100.0%
San Diego Unified School District E
576/576 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
S. Whitehurst-Payne 96,127 55.7%
Lashae Collins 76,597 44.4%
San Marcos Unified School
Number To Vote For: 3
108/108 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Randy Walton 10,217 21.7%
Janet McClean 9,588 20.4%
Victor Graham 7,331 15.6%
Lucia E. Acosta 7,058 15.0%
Leticia Robles 6,937 14.7%
Michael Brock 5,950 12.6%
Valley Center Pauma Unified School
Number To Vote For: 2
38/38 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Mary Polito 2,886 34.9%
Bart R Schwarz 2,790 33.7%
Mike Adams 2,597 31.4%
Vista Unified School Ta – No. 1
29/29 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Rosemary Smithfield 3,480 62.4%
Elizabeth Jaka 2,099 37.6%
Vista Unified School Ta – No. 4
11/11 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Cipriano Vargas 1,839 52.4%
Heather Emaus 909 25.9%
Angela D. Chunka 760 21.7%
Vista Unified School Ta – No. 5
26/26 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Richard Alderson 3,753 56.4%
Roland Bud Balmer 2,903 43.6%
Escondido Union High Sch. Ta – No. 4
38/38 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Dane M. White 3,158 57.0%
Cesar Serrano 2,382 43.0%
Fallbrook Union High School
Number To Vote For: 2
38/38 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Sharon L. Koehler 4,633 39.2%
Lee J. De Meo 3,807 32.2%
Antonio R. Robles 3,376 28.6%
Julian Union High School
Number To Vote For: 2
14/14 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Jennifer Reed 598 35.1%
Art Cole 572 33.6%
Linda Stringfellow 534 31.3%
San Dieguito Union High School
Number To Vote For: 2
172/172 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Beth Hergesheimer 23,005 32.7%
Joyce Dalessandro 22,454 31.9%
Lucile Hooton Lynch 10,099 14.3%
Randy Berholtz 9,503 13.5%
Bob Nascenzi 5,375 7.6%
Sweetwater Union High Ta – No. 2
79/79 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Kevin J Pike 9,558 50.6%
Andrew Valencia 4,902 26.0%
Hector Romero 4,428 23.4%
Grossmont Union High Sch. Ta – No. 1
72/72 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Chris Fite 4,759 31.2%
Steve Babbitt 4,045 26.5%
Richard A. Preciado 3,473 22.7%
Rolland E Slade 2,999 19.6%
Grossmont Union High Sch. Ta – No. 2
81/81 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Elva Salinas 6,373 33.6%
Jim Stieringer 5,535 29.2%
Kevin G Conover 5,106 26.9%
Oday Yousif Jr. 1,969 10.4%
Alpine Union School
Number To Vote For: 2
17/17 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Joseph P. Perricone 2,369 30.0%
Travis Lyon 1,860 23.5%
Louis Russo 1,841 23.3%
Carolina Gould 1,097 13.9%
James Lundquist 736 9.3%
Bonsall Unified School
Number To Vote For: 2
40/40 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Richard Olson 1,851 35.5%
Erin Marie English 1,835 35.1%
Richard ‘Buck’ Smith 1,536 29.4%
Cajon Valley Union School
Number To Vote For: 2
124/124 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Karen Clark-Mejia 12,719 30.5%
Jim Miller 12,042 28.9%
Michael L. George 8,983 21.5%
Ramona Irwin 4,588 11.0%
Devorah Ann Fox 3,369 8.1%
Chula Vista Elementary Seat No. 2
195/195 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Armando Farias 16,448 32.2%
Michael D. Jackson 16,089 31.5%
Rosa Maria Robles 8,374 16.4%
Willard ‘Doc’ Howard 7,476 14.6%
Hans D’Oleire 2,669 5.2%
Chula Vista Elementary Seat No. 4
195/195 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Laurie K. Humphrey 29,829 59.9%
Glendora M. Tremper 19,999 40.1%
Del Mar Union School
Number To Vote For: 2
30/30 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Erica Halpern 6,127 45.1%
Darren Gretler 3,796 28.0%
Stephen Cochrane 3,656 26.9%
Encinitas Union School
Number To Vote For: 2
69/69 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Rimga Viskanta 8,020 26.5%
Patricia S. Sinay 7,721 25.5%
Leslie Schneider 7,601 25.1%
Anne-K Pingree 6,942 22.9%
Escondido Union School Ta – No. 1
11/11 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Doug Paulson 1,472 71.2%
Giovanny Miranda 595 28.8%
Escondido Union School Ta – No. 3
26/26 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Joe Muga 3,537 65.1%
Mirek K Gorny 1,893 34.9%
Jamul-Dulzura Union School
Number To Vote For: 2
14/14 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Sam Manis 1,160 38.5%
Josh Butner 1,127 37.4%
Shea Quinci 728 24.2%
La Mesa-Spring Valley School
Number To Vote For: 2
103/103 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Emma Turner 10,981 29.6%
Jim Long 9,458 25.5%
Jerry Lecko 8,651 23.3%
Jay Steiger 8,028 21.6%
Lakeside Union School
Number To Vote For: 2
32/32 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Rhonda Taylor 4,525 30.9%
John V. Butz 2,815 19.2%
Brian Stearns 2,779 19.0%
Twila C. Godley 2,653 18.1%
Keith Hildreth 1,892 12.9%
National School
Number To Vote For: 2
29/29 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Barbara Avalos 5,014 53.0%
Brian Clapper 2,880 30.4%
Sheryll Celladora 1,574 16.6%
Rancho Santa Fe School
Number To Vote For: 3
16/16 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Tyler Seltzer 823 23.4%
Sarah A. Neal 686 19.5%
Scott D. Kahn 561 15.9%
Jee Manghani 433 12.3%
Elise L. Dufresne 426 12.1%
Kyle Jones 357 10.1%
Christopher S. Blatt 235 6.7%
San Pasqual Union School
Number To Vote For: 2
17/17 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Angie Baker 397 38.7%
Timothy Spivey 326 31.8%
Cherie Graves 303 29.5%
San Ysidro School (Short Term)
21/21 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Irene Lopez 3,165 69.2%
Steven Kinney 1,409 30.8%
South Bay Union School
Number To Vote For: 2
32/32 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Cheryl Quinones 5,595 36.0%
B. Elliott-Sanders 4,822 31.0%
Tom Schaaf 3,179 20.4%
Kevin A Drolet 1,964 12.6%
Spencer Valley School (Short Term)
3/3 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Carol M. Frausto 64 75.3%
Cristi Lewis 21 24.7%
Vallecitos School
Number To Vote For: 2
5/5 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Michelle Lalonde 188 37.0%
Rae Lynn Heilbronn 175 34.5%
Paul T. Georgantas 145 28.5%
Board of Supervisors District No. 3
423/423 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Dave Roberts 64,564 50.9%
Kristin Gaspar 62,271 49.1%
City of Carlsbad City Council
Number To Vote For: 2
87/87 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Keith Blackburn 12,467 24.0%
Cori Schumacher 10,471 20.2%
Lorraine M. Wood 10,398 20.0%
Ann Tanner 8,708 16.8%
Bill Fowler 4,618 8.9%
Melanie Burkholder 2,905 5.6%
Brandon Rowley 2,395 4.6%
City of Chula Vista City Council – Dist. No. 3
39/39 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Steve Padilla 6,257 56.1%
Jason Paguio 4,894 43.9%
City of Chula Vista City Council – Dist. No. 4
30/30 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Mike Diaz 5,077 51.1%
Rudy Ramirez 4,866 48.9%
City of Coronado Mayor
12/12 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Richard Bailey 2,638 56.2%
Carrie Downey 2,053 43.8%
City of Coronado City Council
Number To Vote For: 2
12/12 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Whitney Benzian 2,403 32.5%
Mike Donovan 2,136 28.8%
Marvin Heinze 1,549 20.9%
Derik J. Mundt 811 11.0%
Ronald A. Hauser 507 6.9%
City of Del Mar City Council
Number To Vote For: 3
6/6 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Dave Druker 837 22.0%
Ellie Haviland 741 19.4%
Sherryl Parks 733 19.2%
T. Patrick Stubbs 587 15.4%
Jim Benedict 507 13.3%
Al Corti 408 10.7%
City of El Cajon City Council
Number To Vote For: 3
62/62 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
W.E. ‘Bob’ McClellan 5,130 14.8%
Steve Goble 4,501 13.0%
Ben Kalasho 4,463 12.9%
Star Bales 3,814 11.0%
Stephanie L. Harper 3,393 9.8%
Paul Circo 3,144 9.1%
Vickie Butcher 3,042 8.8%
Humbert Cabrera 2,808 8.1%
Joseph R. Fountain 2,210 6.4%
George V. Glover 2,102 6.1%
City of Encinitas Mayor
52/52 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Catherine Blakespear 11,848 67.2%
Paul Gaspar 5,774 32.8%
City of Encinitas City Council
Number To Vote For: 3
52/52 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Tony Kranz 8,422 23.2%
T. Boerner Horvath 7,878 21.7%
Mark Muir 7,567 20.9%
Tony Brandenburg 6,335 17.5%
Phil Graham 6,063 16.7%
City of Escondido City Council – Dist. No. 3
22/22 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Olga Diaz 3,251 59.1%
Jose ‘Joe’ Garcia 2,250 40.9%
City of Escondido City Council – Dist. No. 4
23/23 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Mike Morasco 4,115 60.8%
Ingrid Rainey 2,654 39.2%
City of Escondido City Treasurer
87/87 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Douglas W. Shultz 7,745 35.7%
John Trudell 5,705 26.3%
Blaise J. Jackson 3,645 16.8%
Ryan T. Clark 3,190 14.7%
Robroy R. Fawcett 1,398 6.5%
City of Imperial Beach City Council
Number To Vote For: 2
12/12 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Mark West 1,846 27.7%
Bobby Patton 1,682 25.2%
Tim O’Neal 1,159 17.4%
Julie Behrens 835 12.5%
Moises Camacho 654 9.8%
M. Sanchez-Huffman 499 7.5%
City of La Mesa City Council
Number To Vote For: 2
37/37 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Kristine C. Alessio 6,675 35.6%
Colin Parent 6,450 34.4%
Ruth Sterling 5,654 30.1%
City of Lemon Grove Mayor
14/14 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Racquel Vasquez 2,069 42.4%
George Gastil 2,057 42.2%
Teresa A. Rosiak 754 15.5%
City of Lemon Grove City Council
Number To Vote For: 2
14/14 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
David Arambula 1,679 22.0%
Matt Mendoza 1,628 21.3%
Jerry Selby 1,173 15.4%
Steve Browne 1,135 14.9%
Michael E. Summers 1,131 14.8%
Charlene McAdory 560 7.3%
Glenn A. Thornton Jr 336 4.4%
City of National City City Council
Number To Vote For: 2
23/23 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
A. Sotelo-Solis 3,105 27.7%
Jerry Cano 2,143 19.1%
Jose Rodriguez 1,857 16.6%
Luis Natividad 1,824 16.3%
Candy Morales 1,329 11.9%
David Garcia 942 8.4%
City of National City City Clerk
23/23 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Michael ‘Mike’ Dalla 6,740 100.0%
City of National City City Treasurer
23/23 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
R. Mitchel Beauchamp 4,757 65.7%
Ditas Yamane 2,482 34.3%
City of Oceanside Mayor
98/98 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Jim Wood (D) 23,274 64.1%
Jim Gibson 8,563 23.6%
Cynthia Rocco 1,981 5.5%
Rick Kratcoski 1,459 4.0%
Georgeo Kerpani 1,056 2.9%
City of Oceanside City Council
Number To Vote For: 2
98/98 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Esther Sanchez 15,013 24.3%
Jack Feller 13,679 22.2%
Linda Gonzales 10,661 17.3%
Steve Hasty 8,148 13.2%
Victor Roy 6,265 10.2%
Ward O’Doherty 6,261 10.1%
Daniel Dumouchel 1,719 2.8%
City of Oceanside City Clerk
98/98 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Zack Beck 30,374 100.0%
City of Oceanside City Treasurer
98/98 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Gary M. Ernst 17,659 53.1%
Nadine Scott 15,625 46.9%
City of Poway City Council
Number To Vote For: 2
32/32 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Jim Cunningham 5,537 27.4%
Barry Leonard 3,513 17.4%
Julie Bendinelli 2,043 10.1%
Joe Calabrese 1,707 8.4%
Amy Romaker 1,596 7.9%
Jonathan ‘Jon’ Ryan 1,498 7.4%
Sean Finley 1,397 6.9%
Chris Olps 1,252 6.2%
Torrey Powers 911 4.5%
John Mc Connin 775 3.8%
City of San Diego City Attorney
769/769 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Mara Elliott 144,082 56.6%
Robert Hickey 110,286 43.4%
City of San Diego City Council – Dist. No. 1
99/99 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Barbara Bry 22,156 66.2%
Ray Ellis 11,333 33.8%
City of San Diego City Council – Dist. No. 9
65/65 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Georgette Gomez 10,017 52.5%
Ricardo Flores 9,048 47.5%
City of San Marcos City Council
Number To Vote For: 2
63/63 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Rebecca D. Jones 9,414 37.6%
Sharon Jenkins 8,042 32.1%
Matt Stack 3,941 15.7%
Rj Hernandez 3,673 14.7%
City of Santee Mayor
39/39 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
John W. Minto 7,505 54.2%
Rob McNelis 6,344 45.8%
City of Santee City Council
39/39 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Stephen Houlahan 5,614 41.2%
Dustin Trotter 4,065 29.9%
Mason Herron 3,937 28.9%
City of Solana Beach City Council
Number To Vote For: 3
14/14 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
David Zito 2,304 24.2%
Judy Hegenauer 2,045 21.5%
Jewel Edson 2,024 21.2%
Cynthia Walsh 1,229 12.9%
Chris Hohn 1,198 12.6%
Edward Siegel 734 7.7%
City of Vista City Council
Number To Vote For: 2
49/49 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Amanda Rigby 5,125 19.9%
Joe Green 4,523 17.6%
Dale Pilat 4,167 16.2%
Cody W. Campbell 4,128 16.0%
Erubey Lopez 3,323 12.9%
Tom Fleming 2,962 11.5%
Victoria Waufle 1,532 6.0%
Alpine Fire Protection
Number To Vote For: 2
12/12 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Thomas ‘James’ Mann 1,977 33.0%
Steve Taylor 1,249 20.9%
Jennifer Martinez 1,209 20.2%
Shawn David Larkin 897 15.0%
Glenda L. Archer 656 11.0%
Fallbrook CPA
Number To Vote For: 8
42/42 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Roy Moosa 4,846 14.5%
Donna T. Gebhart 4,120 12.3%
Lee J. De Meo 4,116 12.3%
William Leach 3,857 11.5%
William A. Oconnor 3,672 11.0%
Jack F. Wood 3,659 10.9%
James ‘Jim’ Loge 3,475 10.4%
Karel Hanson 3,193 9.5%
Richard Billburg 2,599 7.8%
Fallbrook Public Utility Div. No. 1
7/7 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Alvin W. Gebhart 756 53.8%
Robert D. Anderson 650 46.2%
Fallbrook Public Utility Div. No. 4
5/5 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Don B McDougal 769 54.6%
Marilee Lowe 639 45.4%
Grossmont Healthcare
Number To Vote For: 3
409/409 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Virginia Hall 49,504 24.9%
Michael A Emerson 38,311 19.2%
W.R. Bob Ayres 34,082 17.1%
Priscilla Schreiber 31,958 16.0%
Art Madrid 27,404 13.8%
Jimmy L. Parker 17,967 9.0%
Helix Water Div. No. 1
42/42 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Dan McMillan 3,200 36.1%
Luis ‘Lu’ P. Tejeda 2,968 33.4%
John B Linden 2,275 25.6%
Aaron Zajac 433 4.9%
Helix Water Div. No. 3
33/33 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Mark Gracyk 4,716 56.9%
Erik Collins 2,004 24.2%
Chuck Muse 1,568 18.9%
Jacumba Csd
Number To Vote For: 2
1/1 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Richard Henry Alcorn 35 39.8%
Patricia A. Fauble 35 39.8%
G. David Moss 18 20.5%
Julian-Cuyamaca Fire
Number To Vote For: 3
6/6 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Brian Kramer 692 32.4%
Harry C. Seifert 592 27.7%
Aida Tucker 479 22.4%
Alan H Marvin 372 17.4%
Lakeside Water District Div. No. 4
5/5 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Steve Robak 581 54.2%
Brooks Boulter 491 45.8%
Leucadia Wastewater
Number To Vote For: 3
49/49 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Judy Hanson 8,454 29.3%
Donald F. Omsted 7,849 27.2%
Allan H. Juliussen 7,267 25.2%
Scott Liljegren 5,326 18.4%
Olivenhain Muni Water Div. No. 2
16/16 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Lawrence A. Watt 1,691 52.5%
Eric K. Armstrong 1,209 37.5%
Lou Lollio 323 10.0%
Otay Water Div. No. 2
30/30 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Mitch Thompson 3,814 56.1%
Paula Whitsell 2,981 43.9%
Otay Water Div. No. 4
27/27 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Hector R. Gastelum 4,326 56.2%
Jose A. Lopez 3,379 43.9%
Otay Water Div. No. 5
53/53 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Mark Robak 4,924 56.8%
David T. Charles 3,753 43.3%
Palomar Health
Number To Vote For: 3
403/403 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Jeff Griffith 41,676 21.1%
Doug Moir 34,536 17.5%
Joy Gorzeman 32,203 16.3%
Linda Carol Greer 32,066 16.2%
Aeron D. Wickes 31,951 16.2%
Dale E. Bardin 25,094 12.7%
Pauma Valley CSD
Number To Vote For: 2
5/5 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Bill J Schultz 143 42.1%
Heidi Person 117 34.4%
Charles Mathews 80 23.5%
Rainbow Municipal Water Div. No. 2
17/17 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
C. Hayden Hamilton 439 53.3%
Richard Bigley 384 46.7%
Rainbow Municipal Water Div. No. 5
9/9 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Michael P Mack 413 54.3%
Dennis A. Sanford 347 45.7%
Ramona CPA
Number To Vote For: 8
34/34 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Christopher Holloway 3,645 10.1%
Dan Summers 3,524 9.8%
Casey Robert Lynch 3,040 8.4%
Richard S Tomlinson 2,962 8.2%
Jim Cooper (D) 2,882 8.0%
Donna F. Myers 2,685 7.4%
Paul Stykel 2,503 6.9%
Robin Joy Maxson 2,343 6.5%
Rick Reiling 2,339 6.5%
Torry Brean 2,331 6.5%
Jeffrey R. Leclair 2,215 6.1%
Sally Westbrook 2,181 6.0%
Dwight Webster 1,987 5.5%
Kevin F. Wallace 1,479 4.1%
Ramona Municipal Water Div. No. 3
7/7 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Thomas N. Ace 954 51.5%
Jim Piva 900 48.5%
Ramona Municipal Water Div. No. 5
5/5 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Bryan A. Wadlington 671 37.6%
Doug Kafka 583 32.7%
Gary Hurst 531 29.8%
San Miguel Consolidated Fire Protection
Number To Vote For: 4
109/109 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Kim Raddatz 12,624 18.5%
Jeffrey L. Nelson 9,978 14.6%
William A. Kiel 8,782 12.9%
Dave Rickards 7,809 11.4%
Karrie Johnston 7,502 11.0%
Charlie Cleaves 7,085 10.4%
Richard J. Augustine 5,876 8.6%
Everett Evleth 4,582 6.7%
Randy Dibb 4,110 6.0%
Santa Fe Irrigation Div. No. 1
10/10 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Kenneth Dunford 556 57.7%
Derek Clotfelter 408 42.3%
Santa Fe Irrigation Div. No. 2
5/5 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
David G. Petree 661 71.1%
Robert Feher 269 28.9%
South Bay Irrigation Div. No. 2
13/13 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Jose F. Cerda 2,046 58.6%
John Vogel 1,444 41.4%
South Bay Irrigation Div. No. 3
20/20 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Jose Preciado 2,983 58.7%
Daniel Munoz 2,097 41.3%
South Bay Irrigation Div. No. 5
44/44 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Josie Calderon Scott 2,858 54.0%
Ernesto L. Zamudio 2,435 46.0%
Tri-City Healthcare
Number To Vote For: 4
206/206 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Leigh Anne Grass 32,145 18.1%
Larry W Schallock 24,157 13.6%
Rosemarie V. Reno 23,754 13.4%
Julie Nygaard 19,319 10.9%
Ramona Finnila 17,991 10.1%
Dan Hughes 17,081 9.6%
Donna Rencsak 16,438 9.3%
Frank Gould 13,751 7.8%
Marggie Castellano 12,714 7.2%
Vallecitos Water Div. No. 1
29/29 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Betty D. Evans 1,799 42.7%
Michael D. Hunsaker 1,615 38.3%
Kelly Crews 798 19.0%
Vallecitos Water Div. No. 4
28/28 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Mike A Sannella 3,350 72.4%
A.J. Van De Ven 1,280 27.7%
Vallecitos Water Div. No. 5
20/20 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Hal Martin 2,343 63.6%
Wayne Ludwig 1,340 36.4%
Valley Center CPA
Number To Vote For: 8
22/22 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Ann G. Quinley 2,272 13.8%
Oliver J. Smith 2,240 13.6%
Jeana Boulos 2,007 12.2%
William Del Pilar 1,929 11.7%
Sue Janisch 1,841 11.2%
Ashly Jean Mellor 1,745 10.6%
Mary Gaines 1,705 10.4%
Kathy Mackenzie 1,432 8.7%
Michael Blobe 1,281 7.8%
Valley Center Fire
Number To Vote For: 2
19/19 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Michael O’Connor 2,513 40.4%
Jim Wold 2,144 34.5%
Weaver C Simonsen 1,234 19.8%
William L Palmer 331 5.3%
Valley Center Water Div. No. 1
12/12 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Robert A. Polito 1,056 83.4%
William Del Pilar 211 16.7%
Valley Center Water Div. No. 4
15/15 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Enrico Ferro 637 62.0%
Bob Lenson 390 38.0%
Whispering Palms CSD
Number To Vote For: 3
4/4 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Byron L. Hanchett 339 23.6%
Kathy Mc Henry 329 22.9%
Douglas Manatt 320 22.3%
Valerie Thatcher 244 17.0%
Ross A. Martin 204 14.2%
Wynola Water
Number To Vote For: 2
1/1 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Timothy J. Taschler 47 43.5%
Jo Ann Bernard 33 30.6%
Michael A. Asmussen 28 25.9%
Yuima Municipal Water Div. No. 2
3/3 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Roland Simpson 31 58.5%
Lori A. Johnson 22 41.5%
Prop 51 – State School Bonds
2175/2175 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Yes 357,396 52.9%
No 318,619 47.1%
Prop 52 – State Medi-Cal Hospital Fee
2175/2175 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Yes 461,177 69.1%
No 205,946 30.9%
Prop 53 – State Revenue Bonds
2175/2175 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Yes 329,910 50.9%
No 318,649 49.1%
Prop 54 – State Legislature
2175/2175 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Yes 415,177 63.4%
No 239,544 36.6%
Prop 55 – State Tax Extension
2175/2175 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Yes 398,589 59.5%
No 271,492 40.5%
Prop 56 – State Cigarette Tax
2175/2175 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Yes 421,366 61.1%
No 268,325 38.9%
Prop 57 – State Criminal Sentences
2175/2175 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Yes 442,894 66.0%
No 227,828 34.0%
Prop 58 – State English Proficiency
2175/2175 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Yes 476,084 71.0%
No 194,242 29.0%
Prop 59 – State Legislative Advisory Question
2175/2175 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Yes 326,841 51.7%
No 305,146 48.3%
Prop 60 – State Adult Films
2175/2175 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
No 379,361 57.6%
Yes 278,841 42.4%
Prop 61 – State Prescription Drug Purchases
2175/2175 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
No 359,341 54.7%
Yes 297,756 45.3%
Prop 62 – State Death Penalty
2175/2175 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
No 373,089 55.6%
Yes 298,110 44.4%
Prop 63 – State Firearms, Ammunition Sales
2175/2175 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Yes 416,892 61.0%
No 266,689 39.0%
Prop 64 – State Marijuana Legalization
2175/2175 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Yes 395,916 55.6%
No 316,479 44.4%
Prop 65 – State Carryout Bags
2175/2175 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
No 366,576 53.8%
Yes 314,420 46.2%
Prop 66 – State Death Penalty
2175/2175 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Yes 346,020 53.5%
No 300,696 46.5%
Prop 67 – State Ban On Single-Use Plastic Bags
2175/2175 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Yes 347,123 50.3%
No 342,954 49.7%
Meas A – County of San Diego Road Repair, Transit,
2175/2175 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Yes 385,700 57.0%
No 290,543 43.0%
Meas B – County of San Diego Lilac Hills Ranch
2175/2175 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
No 409,130 64.2%
Yes 227,993 35.8%
Meas C – City of San Diego Downtown Stadium Initiative
769/769 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
No 168,677 57.0%
Yes 127,433 43.0%
Meas D – City of San Diego Tax And Facilities Initiative
769/769 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
No 167,792 59.6%
Yes 113,536 40.4%
Meas E – City of San Diego Ch. Amdmt. Qualif. Vacancy, Removal
769/769 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Yes 228,826 86.5%
No 35,655 13.5%
Meas F – City of San Diego Ch. Amdmt. Req. Term Serv.
769/769 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Yes 174,407 68.0%
No 81,929 32.0%
Meas G – City of San Diego Ch. Amdmt. Re. Citizens Rev Police Pract.
769/769 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Yes 218,264 82.0%
No 48,056 18.0%
Meas H – City of San Diego Ch. Amdmt. Purchasing – Contract Process
769/769 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Yes 198,540 77.2%
No 58,634 22.8%
Meas I – City of San Diego Ch. Amdmt. Re. Balboa Park – Sd High Schl.
769/769 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Yes 206,866 76.9%
No 61,987 23.1%
Meas J – City of San Diego Ch. Amdmt. Re. Use of Rev. Fr. Mission Bay Pk.
769/769 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Yes 185,000 71.1%
No 75,102 28.9%
Meas K – City of San Diego Ch. Amdmt. Req. Run-Off Elections
769/769 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Yes 152,344 58.4%
No 108,714 41.6%
Meas L – City of San Diego Ch. Amdmt. Req. Measures On General Elections
769/769 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Yes 167,480 65.5%
No 88,218 34.5%
Meas M – City of San Diego Affordable Housing
769/769 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Yes 177,944 65.7%
No 92,982 34.3%
Meas N – City of San Diego Non-Medical Cannabis Bus. Tax
769/769 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Yes 190,071 68.4%
No 87,698 31.6%
Meas O – City of Carlsbad General Fund For Fire Station 2
87/87 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Yes 22,794 71.4%
No 9,131 28.6%
Meas P – City of Chula Vista Temp. 1/2 Cent Sales Tax
149/149 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Yes 32,830 67.5%
No 15,807 32.5%
Meas Q – City of Del Mar 1% Sales Tax
6/6 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Yes 1,027 67.3%
No 499 32.7%
Meas R – City of Del Mar Voter Approval For Certain Developments
6/6 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
No 792 52.7%
Yes 711 47.3%
Meas S – City of El Cajon Ch. Amdmt. Req. Dist. Elections
62/62 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Yes 10,157 68.0%
No 4,776 32.0%
Meas T – City of Encinitas Update General Plan Housing Element
52/52 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
No 10,204 56.0%
Yes 8,007 44.0%
Meas U – City of La Mesa Med. Marijuana Regulations
37/37 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Yes 7,125 51.4%
No 6,734 48.6%
Meas V – City of Lemon Grove Med. Marijuana Regulations
14/14 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
No 2,611 51.7%
Yes 2,440 48.3%
Meas W – City of Poway Amend Old Coach Golf Est. Plan
32/32 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
No 6,806 52.1%
Yes 6,255 47.9%
Meas X – Grossmont-Cuyamaca Com. Col $348 M. Bond (Req. 55%)
393/393 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Yes 52,659 51.7%
No 49,168 48.3%
Meas Z – Southwestern Com. College $400 M. Bond (Req. 55%)
287/287 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Yes 58,482 68.8%
No 26,497 31.2%
Meas MM – Miracosta Com. College $455 M. Bond (Req. 55%)
281/281 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Yes 59,419 62.4%
No 35,858 37.6%
Meas AA – Fallbrook Un High School $45 M. Bond (Req. 55%)
38/38 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Yes 5,937 62.2%
No 3,605 37.8%
Meas BB – Grossmont Un High School $128 M. Bond (Req. 55%)
376/376 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Yes 57,444 58.0%
No 41,664 42.0%
Meas CC – Sweetwater Un High School Term Limits
277/277 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Yes 68,215 85.3%
No 11,743 14.7%
Meas DD – Bonsall Unified School $58 M. Bond (Req. 55%)
40/40 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Yes 2,263 50.8%
No 2,193 49.2%
Meas EE – Cajon Valley Union School $20 M. Bond (Req. 55%)
124/124 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Yes 16,338 54.9%
No 13,419 45.1%
Meas GG – Cardiff Elem School $22 M. Bond (Req. 55%)
8/8 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Yes 2,227 65.2%
No 1,190 34.8%
Meas – HH – National Elem School $30 M. Bond (Req. 55%)
29/29 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Yes 6,204 81.7%
No 1,392 18.3%
Meas – JJ Solana Beach School $105 M. Bond (Req. 55%)
47/47 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Yes 6,655 65.5%
No 3,506 34.5%
Meas – KK Rincon Ranch Csd. Establish Spe. Tax (Req. 2/3)
2/2 (100.0%)
– Vote Pct.
Yes 20 58.8%
No 14 41.2%
