Election results

COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO
PRESIDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTION
Tuesday, November 8, 2016

THESE RESULTS ARE UNOFFICIAL
Last updated on: 11-09-16 at: 06:23:36

There are APPROXIMATELY 620000 Mail / Provisional ballots still to be cou
The following election results have been reported by the San Diego
County Registrar of Voters (does not include statewide returns).

President/Vice President
2175/2175 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Clinton/Kaine (D)          390,531    56.1%
Trump/Pence (R)            269,422    38.7%
Johnson/Weld (L)            25,148     3.6%
Stein/Baraka (G)            10,032     1.4%
La Riva/Banks (PF)           1,563     0.2%

United States Senator
2175/2175 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Kamala D. Harris (D)       344,133    59.6%
Loretta L. Sanchez (D)     233,674    40.4%

U.S. Representative – 49th Dist. (San Diego Co. Portion Only)
409/409 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Doug Applegate (D)          67,673    53.0%
Darrell Issa (R)            59,984    47.0%

U.S. Representative – 50th Dist. (San Diego Co. Portion Only)
564/564 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Duncan Hunter (R)           89,892    64.1%
Patrick Malloy (D)          50,342    35.9%

U.S. Representative – 51st Dist. (San Diego Co. Portion Only)
259/259 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Juan Vargas (D)             56,236    72.6%
Juan M. Hidalgo Jr. (R)     21,190    27.4%

U.S. Representative – 52nd Dist.
447/447 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Scott Peters (D)           100,296    56.6%
Denise Gitsham (R)          76,943    43.4%

U.S. Representative – 53rd Dist.
496/496 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Susan A. Davis (D)         106,187    66.1%
James Veltmeyer (R)         54,439    33.9%

State Senate – 39th District.
608/608 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Toni Atkins (D)            143,380    62.4%
John Renison (R)            86,493    37.6%

State Assembly – 71st District (San Diego Co. Portion Only)
391/391 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Randy Voepel (R)            57,076    66.9%
Leo Hamel (R)               28,256    33.1%

State Assembly – 75th District (San Diego Co. Portion Only)
329/329 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Marie Waldron (R)           44,453    62.4%
Andrew Masiel Sr. (D)       26,789    37.6%

State Assembly – 76th District
304/304 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Rocky Chavez (R)            54,078    60.3%
Thomas E. Krouse (R)        35,563    39.7%

State Assembly – 77th District
332/332 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Brian Maienschein (R)       66,632    57.9%
Melinda K. Vasquez (D)      48,474    42.1%

State Assembly – 78th District
294/294 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Todd Gloria (D)             80,763    68.8%
Kevin D. Melton (R)         36,670    31.2%

State Assembly – 79th District
296/296 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Shirley N. Weber (D)        59,481    64.0%
John Moore (R)              33,518    36.0%

State Assembly – 80th District
229/229 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Lorena Gonzalez (D)         53,899    75.6%
Lincoln Pickard (R)         17,412    24.4%

County Board of Education 5th District
482/482 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Rick Shea                   63,234    50.5%
Mark Wyland                 61,994    49.5%

Grossmont-Cuyamaca College Ta – No. 4
106/106 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Timothy L. Caruthers        10,695    51.1%
Elena Adams                 10,255    49.0%

Palomar Com College
Number To Vote For: 3
638/638 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Nancy Ann Hensch            66,330    22.0%
Nina Deerfield              63,785    21.2%
John J. Halcon              61,508    20.4%
Rose Marie Dishman          45,254    15.0%
Tim Fillinger               44,142    14.6%
Keith Mikas                 20,513     6.8%

San Diego Com College District D
576/576 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Mary Graham                113,077    65.0%
Alyce Pipkin-Allen          60,914    35.0%

Southwestern Com College Seat No. 3
287/287 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Roberto C. Alcantar         29,670    37.6%
William McLeroy             20,590    26.1%
Casey Tanaka                16,057    20.3%
Lei-Chala Wilson             7,924    10.0%
Lander Iriarte               4,728     6.0%

Borrego Springs Unified School
Number To Vote For: 3
3/3 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Arie R Korporaal               427    25.5%
Virginia Johnson               423    25.2%
Steve Riehle                   422    25.2%
Valeen Szabo                   406    24.2%

Coronado Unified School (Full Term)
Number To Vote For: 2
11/11 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Maria V. Simon               2,383    38.9%
Julie Russell                2,003    32.7%
Helen Anderson-Cruz          1,734    28.3%

Coronado Unified School (Short Term)
11/11 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Esther R. Valdes             2,415    64.8%
Molly Louise Zohn            1,315    35.3%

Oceanside Unified School
Number To Vote For: 2
59/59 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Mike Blessing                8,673    24.3%
Eleanor J. Evans             8,277    23.2%
Adrianne Hakes               7,572    21.2%
Blair Daniels                5,943    16.7%
Bessie J. Bronson            5,217    14.6%

Poway Unified School
Number To Vote For: 2
127/127 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Darshana Patel              14,327    20.3%
Kimberley Beatty            13,697    19.4%
Debra Cooper                11,378    16.1%
Carol Ware                   7,412    10.5%
Jimmy Karam                  7,100    10.0%
Nick Anastasopoulos          4,278     6.1%
Terry Norwood                4,233     6.0%
John ‘Chas’ Moriarty         4,166     5.9%
Stanley Rodkin               4,100     5.8%

Ramona Unified School
Number To Vote For: 2
30/30 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Daryn Drum                   5,186    37.9%
Dawn Perfect                 4,654    34.0%
John Rajcic                  3,845    28.1%

San Diego Unified School District A
576/576 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
John Lee Evans             120,498    69.0%
Stephen Groce               54,042    31.0%

San Diego Unified School District D
576/576 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Richard A. Barrera         154,809   100.0%

San Diego Unified School District E
576/576 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
S. Whitehurst-Payne         96,127    55.7%
Lashae Collins              76,597    44.4%

San Marcos Unified School
Number To Vote For: 3
108/108 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Randy Walton                10,217    21.7%
Janet McClean                9,588    20.4%
Victor Graham                7,331    15.6%
Lucia E. Acosta              7,058    15.0%
Leticia Robles               6,937    14.7%
Michael Brock                5,950    12.6%

Valley Center Pauma Unified School
Number To Vote For: 2
38/38 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Mary Polito                  2,886    34.9%
Bart R Schwarz               2,790    33.7%
Mike Adams                   2,597    31.4%

Vista Unified School Ta – No. 1
29/29 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Rosemary Smithfield          3,480    62.4%
Elizabeth Jaka               2,099    37.6%

Vista Unified School Ta – No. 4
11/11 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Cipriano Vargas              1,839    52.4%
Heather Emaus                  909    25.9%
Angela D. Chunka               760    21.7%

Vista Unified School Ta – No. 5
26/26 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Richard Alderson             3,753    56.4%
Roland Bud Balmer            2,903    43.6%

Escondido Union High Sch. Ta – No. 4
38/38 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Dane M. White                3,158    57.0%
Cesar Serrano                2,382    43.0%

Fallbrook Union High School
Number To Vote For: 2
38/38 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Sharon L. Koehler            4,633    39.2%
Lee J. De Meo                3,807    32.2%
Antonio R. Robles            3,376    28.6%

Julian Union High School
Number To Vote For: 2
14/14 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Jennifer Reed                  598    35.1%
Art Cole                       572    33.6%
Linda Stringfellow             534    31.3%

San Dieguito Union High School
Number To Vote For: 2
172/172 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Beth Hergesheimer           23,005    32.7%
Joyce Dalessandro           22,454    31.9%
Lucile Hooton Lynch         10,099    14.3%
Randy Berholtz               9,503    13.5%
Bob Nascenzi                 5,375     7.6%

Sweetwater Union High Ta – No. 2
79/79 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Kevin J Pike                 9,558    50.6%
Andrew Valencia              4,902    26.0%
Hector Romero                4,428    23.4%

Grossmont Union High Sch. Ta – No. 1
72/72 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Chris Fite                   4,759    31.2%
Steve Babbitt                4,045    26.5%
Richard A. Preciado          3,473    22.7%
Rolland E Slade              2,999    19.6%

Grossmont Union High Sch. Ta – No. 2
81/81 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Elva Salinas                 6,373    33.6%
Jim Stieringer               5,535    29.2%
Kevin G Conover              5,106    26.9%
Oday Yousif Jr.              1,969    10.4%

Alpine Union School
Number To Vote For: 2
17/17 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Joseph P. Perricone          2,369    30.0%
Travis Lyon                  1,860    23.5%
Louis Russo                  1,841    23.3%
Carolina Gould               1,097    13.9%
James Lundquist                736     9.3%

Bonsall Unified School
Number To Vote For: 2
40/40 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Richard Olson                1,851    35.5%
Erin Marie English           1,835    35.1%
Richard ‘Buck’ Smith         1,536    29.4%

Cajon Valley Union School
Number To Vote For: 2
124/124 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Karen Clark-Mejia           12,719    30.5%
Jim Miller                  12,042    28.9%
Michael L. George            8,983    21.5%
Ramona Irwin                 4,588    11.0%
Devorah Ann Fox              3,369     8.1%

Chula Vista Elementary Seat No. 2
195/195 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Armando Farias              16,448    32.2%
Michael D. Jackson          16,089    31.5%
Rosa Maria Robles            8,374    16.4%
Willard ‘Doc’ Howard         7,476    14.6%
Hans D’Oleire                2,669     5.2%

Chula Vista Elementary Seat No. 4
195/195 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Laurie K. Humphrey          29,829    59.9%
Glendora M. Tremper         19,999    40.1%

Del Mar Union School
Number To Vote For: 2
30/30 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Erica Halpern                6,127    45.1%
Darren Gretler               3,796    28.0%
Stephen Cochrane             3,656    26.9%

Encinitas Union School
Number To Vote For: 2
69/69 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Rimga Viskanta               8,020    26.5%
Patricia S. Sinay            7,721    25.5%
Leslie Schneider             7,601    25.1%
Anne-K Pingree               6,942    22.9%

Escondido Union School Ta – No. 1
11/11 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Doug Paulson                 1,472    71.2%
Giovanny Miranda               595    28.8%

Escondido Union School Ta – No. 3
26/26 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Joe Muga                     3,537    65.1%
Mirek K Gorny                1,893    34.9%

Jamul-Dulzura Union School
Number To Vote For: 2
14/14 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Sam Manis                    1,160    38.5%
Josh Butner                  1,127    37.4%
Shea Quinci                    728    24.2%

La Mesa-Spring Valley School
Number To Vote For: 2
103/103 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Emma Turner                 10,981    29.6%
Jim Long                     9,458    25.5%
Jerry Lecko                  8,651    23.3%
Jay Steiger                  8,028    21.6%

Lakeside Union School
Number To Vote For: 2
32/32 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Rhonda Taylor                4,525    30.9%
John V. Butz                 2,815    19.2%
Brian Stearns                2,779    19.0%
Twila C. Godley              2,653    18.1%
Keith Hildreth               1,892    12.9%

National School
Number To Vote For: 2
29/29 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Barbara Avalos               5,014    53.0%
Brian Clapper                2,880    30.4%
Sheryll Celladora            1,574    16.6%

Rancho Santa Fe School
Number To Vote For: 3
16/16 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Tyler Seltzer                  823    23.4%
Sarah A. Neal                  686    19.5%
Scott D. Kahn                  561    15.9%
Jee Manghani                   433    12.3%
Elise L. Dufresne              426    12.1%
Kyle Jones                     357    10.1%
Christopher S. Blatt           235     6.7%

San Pasqual Union School
Number To Vote For: 2
17/17 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Angie Baker                    397    38.7%
Timothy Spivey                 326    31.8%
Cherie Graves                  303    29.5%

San Ysidro School (Short Term)
21/21 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Irene Lopez                  3,165    69.2%
Steven Kinney                1,409    30.8%

South Bay Union School
Number To Vote For: 2
32/32 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Cheryl Quinones              5,595    36.0%
B. Elliott-Sanders           4,822    31.0%
Tom Schaaf                   3,179    20.4%
Kevin A Drolet               1,964    12.6%

Spencer Valley School (Short Term)
3/3 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Carol M. Frausto                64    75.3%
Cristi Lewis                    21    24.7%

Vallecitos School
Number To Vote For: 2
5/5 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Michelle Lalonde               188    37.0%
Rae Lynn Heilbronn             175    34.5%
Paul T. Georgantas             145    28.5%

Board of Supervisors District No. 3
423/423 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Dave Roberts                64,564    50.9%
Kristin Gaspar              62,271    49.1%

City of Carlsbad City Council
Number To Vote For: 2
87/87 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Keith Blackburn             12,467    24.0%
Cori Schumacher             10,471    20.2%
Lorraine M. Wood            10,398    20.0%
Ann Tanner                   8,708    16.8%
Bill Fowler                  4,618     8.9%
Melanie Burkholder           2,905     5.6%
Brandon Rowley               2,395     4.6%

City of Chula Vista City Council – Dist. No. 3
39/39 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Steve Padilla                6,257    56.1%
Jason Paguio                 4,894    43.9%

City of Chula Vista City Council – Dist. No. 4
30/30 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Mike Diaz                    5,077    51.1%
Rudy Ramirez                 4,866    48.9%

City of Coronado Mayor
12/12 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Richard Bailey               2,638    56.2%
Carrie Downey                2,053    43.8%

City of Coronado City Council
Number To Vote For: 2
12/12 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Whitney Benzian              2,403    32.5%
Mike Donovan                 2,136    28.8%
Marvin Heinze                1,549    20.9%
Derik J. Mundt                 811    11.0%
Ronald A. Hauser               507     6.9%

City of Del Mar City Council
Number To Vote For: 3
6/6 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Dave Druker                    837    22.0%
Ellie Haviland                 741    19.4%
Sherryl Parks                  733    19.2%
T. Patrick Stubbs              587    15.4%
Jim Benedict                   507    13.3%
Al Corti                       408    10.7%

City of El Cajon City Council
Number To Vote For: 3
62/62 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
W.E. ‘Bob’ McClellan         5,130    14.8%
Steve Goble                  4,501    13.0%
Ben Kalasho                  4,463    12.9%
Star Bales                   3,814    11.0%
Stephanie L. Harper          3,393     9.8%
Paul Circo                   3,144     9.1%
Vickie Butcher               3,042     8.8%
Humbert Cabrera              2,808     8.1%
Joseph R. Fountain           2,210     6.4%
George V. Glover             2,102     6.1%

City of Encinitas Mayor
52/52 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Catherine Blakespear        11,848    67.2%
Paul Gaspar                  5,774    32.8%

City of Encinitas City Council
Number To Vote For: 3
52/52 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Tony Kranz                   8,422    23.2%
T. Boerner Horvath           7,878    21.7%
Mark Muir                    7,567    20.9%
Tony Brandenburg             6,335    17.5%
Phil Graham                  6,063    16.7%

City of Escondido City Council – Dist. No. 3
22/22 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Olga Diaz                    3,251    59.1%
Jose ‘Joe’ Garcia            2,250    40.9%

City of Escondido City Council – Dist. No. 4
23/23 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Mike Morasco                 4,115    60.8%
Ingrid Rainey                2,654    39.2%

City of Escondido City Treasurer
87/87 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Douglas W. Shultz            7,745    35.7%
John Trudell                 5,705    26.3%
Blaise J. Jackson            3,645    16.8%
Ryan T. Clark                3,190    14.7%
Robroy R. Fawcett            1,398     6.5%

City of Imperial Beach City Council
Number To Vote For: 2
12/12 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Mark West                    1,846    27.7%
Bobby Patton                 1,682    25.2%
Tim O’Neal                   1,159    17.4%
Julie Behrens                  835    12.5%
Moises Camacho                 654     9.8%
M. Sanchez-Huffman             499     7.5%

City of La Mesa City Council
Number To Vote For: 2
37/37 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Kristine C. Alessio          6,675    35.6%
Colin Parent                 6,450    34.4%
Ruth Sterling                5,654    30.1%

City of Lemon Grove Mayor
14/14 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Racquel Vasquez              2,069    42.4%
George Gastil                2,057    42.2%
Teresa A. Rosiak               754    15.5%

City of Lemon Grove City Council
Number To Vote For: 2
14/14 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
David Arambula               1,679    22.0%
Matt Mendoza                 1,628    21.3%
Jerry Selby                  1,173    15.4%
Steve Browne                 1,135    14.9%
Michael E. Summers           1,131    14.8%
Charlene McAdory               560     7.3%
Glenn A. Thornton Jr           336     4.4%

City of National City City Council
Number To Vote For: 2
23/23 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
A. Sotelo-Solis              3,105    27.7%
Jerry Cano                   2,143    19.1%
Jose Rodriguez               1,857    16.6%
Luis Natividad               1,824    16.3%
Candy Morales                1,329    11.9%
David Garcia                   942     8.4%

City of National City City Clerk
23/23 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Michael ‘Mike’ Dalla         6,740   100.0%

City of National City City Treasurer
23/23 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
R. Mitchel Beauchamp         4,757    65.7%
Ditas Yamane                 2,482    34.3%

City of Oceanside Mayor
98/98 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Jim Wood (D)                23,274    64.1%
Jim Gibson                   8,563    23.6%
Cynthia Rocco                1,981     5.5%
Rick Kratcoski               1,459     4.0%
Georgeo Kerpani              1,056     2.9%

City of Oceanside City Council
Number To Vote For: 2
98/98 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Esther Sanchez              15,013    24.3%
Jack Feller                 13,679    22.2%
Linda Gonzales              10,661    17.3%
Steve Hasty                  8,148    13.2%
Victor Roy                   6,265    10.2%
Ward O’Doherty               6,261    10.1%
Daniel Dumouchel             1,719     2.8%

City of Oceanside City Clerk
98/98 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Zack Beck                   30,374   100.0%

City of Oceanside City Treasurer
98/98 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Gary M. Ernst               17,659    53.1%
Nadine Scott                15,625    46.9%

City of Poway City Council
Number To Vote For: 2
32/32 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Jim Cunningham               5,537    27.4%
Barry Leonard                3,513    17.4%
Julie Bendinelli             2,043    10.1%
Joe Calabrese                1,707     8.4%
Amy Romaker                  1,596     7.9%
Jonathan ‘Jon’ Ryan          1,498     7.4%
Sean Finley                  1,397     6.9%
Chris Olps                   1,252     6.2%
Torrey Powers                  911     4.5%
John Mc Connin                 775     3.8%

City of San Diego City Attorney
769/769 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Mara Elliott               144,082    56.6%
Robert Hickey              110,286    43.4%

City of San Diego City Council – Dist. No. 1
99/99 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Barbara Bry                 22,156    66.2%
Ray Ellis                   11,333    33.8%

City of San Diego City Council – Dist. No. 9
65/65 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Georgette Gomez             10,017    52.5%
Ricardo Flores               9,048    47.5%

City of San Marcos City Council
Number To Vote For: 2
63/63 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Rebecca D. Jones             9,414    37.6%
Sharon Jenkins               8,042    32.1%
Matt Stack                   3,941    15.7%
Rj Hernandez                 3,673    14.7%

City of Santee Mayor
39/39 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
John W. Minto                7,505    54.2%
Rob McNelis                  6,344    45.8%

City of Santee City Council
39/39 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Stephen Houlahan             5,614    41.2%
Dustin Trotter               4,065    29.9%
Mason Herron                 3,937    28.9%

City of Solana Beach City Council
Number To Vote For: 3
14/14 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
David Zito                   2,304    24.2%
Judy Hegenauer               2,045    21.5%
Jewel Edson                  2,024    21.2%
Cynthia Walsh                1,229    12.9%
Chris Hohn                   1,198    12.6%
Edward Siegel                  734     7.7%

City of Vista City Council
Number To Vote For: 2
49/49 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Amanda Rigby                 5,125    19.9%
Joe Green                    4,523    17.6%
Dale Pilat                   4,167    16.2%
Cody W. Campbell             4,128    16.0%
Erubey Lopez                 3,323    12.9%
Tom Fleming                  2,962    11.5%
Victoria Waufle              1,532     6.0%

Alpine Fire Protection
Number To Vote For: 2
12/12 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Thomas ‘James’ Mann          1,977    33.0%
Steve Taylor                 1,249    20.9%
Jennifer Martinez            1,209    20.2%
Shawn David Larkin             897    15.0%
Glenda L. Archer               656    11.0%

Fallbrook CPA
Number To Vote For: 8
42/42 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Roy Moosa                    4,846    14.5%
Donna T. Gebhart             4,120    12.3%
Lee J. De Meo                4,116    12.3%
William Leach                3,857    11.5%
William A. Oconnor           3,672    11.0%
Jack F. Wood                 3,659    10.9%
James ‘Jim’ Loge             3,475    10.4%
Karel Hanson                 3,193     9.5%
Richard Billburg             2,599     7.8%

Fallbrook Public Utility Div. No. 1
7/7 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Alvin W. Gebhart               756    53.8%
Robert D. Anderson             650    46.2%

Fallbrook Public Utility Div. No. 4
5/5 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Don B McDougal                 769    54.6%
Marilee Lowe                   639    45.4%

Grossmont Healthcare
Number To Vote For: 3
409/409 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Virginia Hall               49,504    24.9%
Michael A Emerson           38,311    19.2%
W.R. Bob Ayres              34,082    17.1%
Priscilla Schreiber         31,958    16.0%
Art Madrid                  27,404    13.8%
Jimmy L. Parker             17,967     9.0%

Helix Water Div. No. 1
42/42 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Dan McMillan                 3,200    36.1%
Luis ‘Lu’ P. Tejeda          2,968    33.4%
John B Linden                2,275    25.6%
Aaron Zajac                    433     4.9%

Helix Water Div. No. 3
33/33 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Mark Gracyk                  4,716    56.9%
Erik Collins                 2,004    24.2%
Chuck Muse                   1,568    18.9%

Jacumba Csd
Number To Vote For: 2
1/1 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Richard Henry Alcorn            35    39.8%
Patricia A. Fauble              35    39.8%
G. David Moss                   18    20.5%

Julian-Cuyamaca Fire
Number To Vote For: 3
6/6 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Brian Kramer                   692    32.4%
Harry C. Seifert               592    27.7%
Aida Tucker                    479    22.4%
Alan H Marvin                  372    17.4%

Lakeside Water District Div. No. 4
5/5 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Steve Robak                    581    54.2%
Brooks Boulter                 491    45.8%

Leucadia Wastewater
Number To Vote For: 3
49/49 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Judy Hanson                  8,454    29.3%
Donald F. Omsted             7,849    27.2%
Allan H. Juliussen           7,267    25.2%
Scott Liljegren              5,326    18.4%

Olivenhain Muni Water Div. No. 2
16/16 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Lawrence A. Watt             1,691    52.5%
Eric K. Armstrong            1,209    37.5%
Lou Lollio                     323    10.0%

Otay Water Div. No. 2
30/30 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Mitch Thompson               3,814    56.1%
Paula Whitsell               2,981    43.9%

Otay Water Div. No. 4
27/27 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Hector R. Gastelum           4,326    56.2%
Jose A. Lopez                3,379    43.9%

Otay Water Div. No. 5
53/53 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Mark Robak                   4,924    56.8%
David T. Charles             3,753    43.3%

Palomar Health
Number To Vote For: 3
403/403 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Jeff Griffith               41,676    21.1%
Doug Moir                   34,536    17.5%
Joy Gorzeman                32,203    16.3%
Linda Carol Greer           32,066    16.2%
Aeron D. Wickes             31,951    16.2%
Dale E. Bardin              25,094    12.7%

Pauma Valley CSD
Number To Vote For: 2
5/5 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Bill J Schultz                 143    42.1%
Heidi Person                   117    34.4%
Charles Mathews                 80    23.5%

Rainbow Municipal Water Div. No. 2
17/17 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
C. Hayden Hamilton             439    53.3%
Richard Bigley                 384    46.7%

Rainbow Municipal Water Div. No. 5
9/9 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Michael P Mack                 413    54.3%
Dennis A. Sanford              347    45.7%

Ramona CPA
Number To Vote For: 8
34/34 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Christopher Holloway         3,645    10.1%
Dan Summers                  3,524     9.8%
Casey Robert Lynch           3,040     8.4%
Richard S Tomlinson          2,962     8.2%
Jim Cooper (D)               2,882     8.0%
Donna F. Myers               2,685     7.4%
Paul Stykel                  2,503     6.9%
Robin Joy Maxson             2,343     6.5%
Rick Reiling                 2,339     6.5%
Torry Brean                  2,331     6.5%
Jeffrey R. Leclair           2,215     6.1%
Sally Westbrook              2,181     6.0%
Dwight Webster               1,987     5.5%
Kevin F. Wallace             1,479     4.1%

Ramona Municipal Water Div. No. 3
7/7 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Thomas N. Ace                  954    51.5%
Jim Piva                       900    48.5%

Ramona Municipal Water Div. No. 5
5/5 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Bryan A. Wadlington            671    37.6%
Doug Kafka                     583    32.7%
Gary Hurst                     531    29.8%

San Miguel Consolidated Fire Protection
Number To Vote For: 4
109/109 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Kim Raddatz                 12,624    18.5%
Jeffrey L. Nelson            9,978    14.6%
William A. Kiel              8,782    12.9%
Dave Rickards                7,809    11.4%
Karrie Johnston              7,502    11.0%
Charlie Cleaves              7,085    10.4%
Richard J. Augustine         5,876     8.6%
Everett Evleth               4,582     6.7%
Randy Dibb                   4,110     6.0%

Santa Fe Irrigation Div. No. 1
10/10 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Kenneth Dunford                556    57.7%
Derek Clotfelter               408    42.3%

Santa Fe Irrigation Div. No. 2
5/5 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
David G. Petree                661    71.1%
Robert Feher                   269    28.9%

South Bay Irrigation Div. No. 2
13/13 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Jose F. Cerda                2,046    58.6%
John Vogel                   1,444    41.4%

South Bay Irrigation Div. No. 3
20/20 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Jose Preciado                2,983    58.7%
Daniel Munoz                 2,097    41.3%

South Bay Irrigation Div. No. 5
44/44 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Josie Calderon Scott         2,858    54.0%
Ernesto L. Zamudio           2,435    46.0%

Tri-City Healthcare
Number To Vote For: 4
206/206 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Leigh Anne Grass            32,145    18.1%
Larry W Schallock           24,157    13.6%
Rosemarie V. Reno           23,754    13.4%
Julie Nygaard               19,319    10.9%
Ramona Finnila              17,991    10.1%
Dan Hughes                  17,081     9.6%
Donna Rencsak               16,438     9.3%
Frank Gould                 13,751     7.8%
Marggie Castellano          12,714     7.2%

Vallecitos Water Div. No. 1
29/29 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Betty D. Evans               1,799    42.7%
Michael D. Hunsaker          1,615    38.3%
Kelly Crews                    798    19.0%

Vallecitos Water Div. No. 4
28/28 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Mike A Sannella              3,350    72.4%
A.J. Van De Ven              1,280    27.7%

Vallecitos Water Div. No. 5
20/20 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Hal Martin                   2,343    63.6%
Wayne Ludwig                 1,340    36.4%

Valley Center CPA
Number To Vote For: 8
22/22 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Ann G. Quinley               2,272    13.8%
Oliver J. Smith              2,240    13.6%
Jeana Boulos                 2,007    12.2%
William Del Pilar            1,929    11.7%
Sue Janisch                  1,841    11.2%
Ashly Jean Mellor            1,745    10.6%
Mary Gaines                  1,705    10.4%
Kathy Mackenzie              1,432     8.7%
Michael Blobe                1,281     7.8%

Valley Center Fire
Number To Vote For: 2
19/19 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Michael O’Connor             2,513    40.4%
Jim Wold                     2,144    34.5%
Weaver C Simonsen            1,234    19.8%
William L Palmer               331     5.3%

Valley Center Water Div. No. 1
12/12 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Robert A. Polito             1,056    83.4%
William Del Pilar              211    16.7%

Valley Center Water Div. No. 4
15/15 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Enrico Ferro                   637    62.0%
Bob Lenson                     390    38.0%

Whispering Palms CSD
Number To Vote For: 3
4/4 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Byron L. Hanchett              339    23.6%
Kathy Mc Henry                 329    22.9%
Douglas Manatt                 320    22.3%
Valerie Thatcher               244    17.0%
Ross A. Martin                 204    14.2%

Wynola Water
Number To Vote For: 2
1/1 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Timothy J. Taschler             47    43.5%
Jo Ann Bernard                  33    30.6%
Michael A. Asmussen             28    25.9%

Yuima Municipal Water Div. No. 2
3/3 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Roland Simpson                  31    58.5%
Lori A. Johnson                 22    41.5%

Prop 51 – State School Bonds
2175/2175 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Yes                        357,396    52.9%
No                         318,619    47.1%

Prop 52 – State Medi-Cal Hospital Fee
2175/2175 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Yes                        461,177    69.1%
No                         205,946    30.9%

Prop 53 – State Revenue Bonds
2175/2175 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Yes                        329,910    50.9%
No                         318,649    49.1%

Prop 54 – State Legislature
2175/2175 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Yes                        415,177    63.4%
No                         239,544    36.6%

Prop 55 – State Tax Extension
2175/2175 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Yes                        398,589    59.5%
No                         271,492    40.5%

Prop 56 – State Cigarette Tax
2175/2175 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Yes                        421,366    61.1%
No                         268,325    38.9%

Prop 57 – State Criminal Sentences
2175/2175 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Yes                        442,894    66.0%
No                         227,828    34.0%

Prop 58 – State English Proficiency
2175/2175 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Yes                        476,084    71.0%
No                         194,242    29.0%

Prop 59 – State Legislative Advisory Question
2175/2175 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Yes                        326,841    51.7%
No                         305,146    48.3%

Prop 60 – State Adult Films
2175/2175 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
No                         379,361    57.6%
Yes                        278,841    42.4%

Prop 61 – State Prescription Drug Purchases
2175/2175 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
No                         359,341    54.7%
Yes                        297,756    45.3%

Prop 62 – State Death Penalty
2175/2175 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
No                         373,089    55.6%
Yes                        298,110    44.4%

Prop 63 – State Firearms, Ammunition Sales
2175/2175 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Yes                        416,892    61.0%
No                         266,689    39.0%

Prop 64 – State Marijuana Legalization
2175/2175 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Yes                        395,916    55.6%
No                         316,479    44.4%

Prop 65 – State Carryout Bags
2175/2175 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
No                         366,576    53.8%
Yes                        314,420    46.2%

Prop 66 – State Death Penalty
2175/2175 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Yes                        346,020    53.5%
No                         300,696    46.5%

Prop 67 – State Ban On Single-Use Plastic Bags
2175/2175 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Yes                        347,123    50.3%
No                         342,954    49.7%

Meas A – County of San Diego Road Repair, Transit,
2175/2175 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Yes                        385,700    57.0%
No                         290,543    43.0%

Meas B – County of San Diego Lilac Hills Ranch
2175/2175 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
No                         409,130    64.2%
Yes                        227,993    35.8%

Meas C – City of San Diego Downtown Stadium Initiative
769/769 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
No                         168,677    57.0%
Yes                        127,433    43.0%

Meas D – City of San Diego Tax And Facilities Initiative
769/769 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
No                         167,792    59.6%
Yes                        113,536    40.4%

Meas E – City of San Diego Ch. Amdmt. Qualif. Vacancy, Removal
769/769 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Yes                        228,826    86.5%
No                          35,655    13.5%

Meas F – City of San Diego Ch. Amdmt. Req. Term Serv.
769/769 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Yes                        174,407    68.0%
No                          81,929    32.0%

Meas G – City of San Diego Ch. Amdmt. Re. Citizens Rev Police Pract.
769/769 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Yes                        218,264    82.0%
No                          48,056    18.0%

Meas H – City of San Diego Ch. Amdmt. Purchasing – Contract Process
769/769 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Yes                        198,540    77.2%
No                          58,634    22.8%

Meas I – City of San Diego Ch. Amdmt. Re. Balboa Park – Sd High Schl.
769/769 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Yes                        206,866    76.9%
No                          61,987    23.1%

Meas J – City of San Diego Ch. Amdmt. Re. Use of Rev. Fr. Mission Bay Pk.
769/769 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Yes                        185,000    71.1%
No                          75,102    28.9%

Meas K – City of San Diego Ch. Amdmt. Req. Run-Off Elections
769/769 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Yes                        152,344    58.4%
No                         108,714    41.6%

Meas L – City of San Diego Ch. Amdmt. Req. Measures On General Elections
769/769 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Yes                        167,480    65.5%
No                          88,218    34.5%

Meas M – City of San Diego Affordable Housing
769/769 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Yes                        177,944    65.7%
No                          92,982    34.3%

Meas N – City of San Diego Non-Medical Cannabis Bus. Tax
769/769 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Yes                        190,071    68.4%
No                          87,698    31.6%

Meas O – City of Carlsbad General Fund For Fire Station 2
87/87 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Yes                         22,794    71.4%
No                           9,131    28.6%

Meas P – City of Chula Vista Temp. 1/2 Cent Sales Tax
149/149 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Yes                         32,830    67.5%
No                          15,807    32.5%

Meas Q – City of Del Mar 1% Sales Tax
6/6 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Yes                          1,027    67.3%
No                             499    32.7%

Meas R – City of Del Mar Voter Approval For Certain Developments
6/6 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
No                             792    52.7%
Yes                            711    47.3%

Meas S – City of El Cajon Ch. Amdmt. Req. Dist. Elections
62/62 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Yes                         10,157    68.0%
No                           4,776    32.0%

Meas T – City of Encinitas Update General Plan Housing Element
52/52 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
No                          10,204    56.0%
Yes                          8,007    44.0%

Meas U – City of La Mesa Med. Marijuana Regulations
37/37 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Yes                          7,125    51.4%
No                           6,734    48.6%

Meas V – City of Lemon Grove Med. Marijuana Regulations
14/14 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
No                           2,611    51.7%
Yes                          2,440    48.3%

Meas W – City of Poway Amend Old Coach Golf Est. Plan
32/32 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
No                           6,806    52.1%
Yes                          6,255    47.9%

Meas X – Grossmont-Cuyamaca Com. Col $348 M. Bond (Req. 55%)
393/393 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Yes                         52,659    51.7%
No                          49,168    48.3%

Meas Z – Southwestern Com. College $400 M. Bond (Req. 55%)
287/287 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Yes                         58,482    68.8%
No                          26,497    31.2%

Meas MM – Miracosta Com. College $455 M. Bond (Req. 55%)
281/281 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Yes                         59,419    62.4%
No                          35,858    37.6%

Meas AA – Fallbrook Un High School $45 M. Bond (Req. 55%)
38/38 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Yes                          5,937    62.2%
No                           3,605    37.8%

Meas BB – Grossmont Un High School $128 M. Bond (Req. 55%)
376/376 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Yes                         57,444    58.0%
No                          41,664    42.0%

Meas CC – Sweetwater Un High School Term Limits
277/277 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Yes                         68,215    85.3%
No                          11,743    14.7%

Meas DD – Bonsall Unified School $58 M. Bond (Req. 55%)
40/40 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Yes                          2,263    50.8%
No                           2,193    49.2%

Meas EE – Cajon Valley Union School $20 M. Bond (Req. 55%)
124/124 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Yes                         16,338    54.9%
No                          13,419    45.1%

Meas GG – Cardiff Elem School $22 M. Bond (Req. 55%)
8/8 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Yes                          2,227    65.2%
No                           1,190    34.8%

Meas – HH – National Elem School $30 M. Bond (Req. 55%)
29/29 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Yes                          6,204    81.7%
No                           1,392    18.3%

Meas – JJ Solana Beach School $105 M. Bond (Req. 55%)
47/47 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Yes                          6,655    65.5%
No                           3,506    34.5%

Meas – KK Rincon Ranch Csd. Establish Spe. Tax (Req. 2/3)
2/2 (100.0%)
–                             Vote     Pct.
Yes                             20    58.8%
No                              14    41.2%

Report Summary:
Precincts Reporting:         2,175
Total Number of
Precincts:                   2,175
Percent Reporting:         100.00%

