Elizabeth Hospice seeks hospice volunteers throughout San Diego County

ESCONDIDO – The Elizabeth Hospice will host its next volunteer training on Nov. 8 and 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at The Elizabeth Hospice administrative building located at 500 La Terraza Blvd, Suite 130, Escondido. Volunteer training is free and open to the public and participants must attend both days.

Residents can support the hospice’s nonprofit mission in caring for seriously ill adults and children in their community as an Elizabeth Hospice volunteer. Bilingual (Spanish) volunteers and veterans are needed, along with licensed massage therapists and people who can sew for their Cuddle Bear program.

Other needs include volunteers who can assist with complementary therapies such as pet therapy, aromatherapy, music support and Reiki. In addition, office and clerical support volunteers are always in demand and not required to attend this two-day session. Volunteer opportunities exist throughout San Diego County and the Inland Empire and volunteers can choose to serve in the surrounding area where they reside.

Professional staff at The Elizabeth Hospice teach the comprehensive training classes, addressing issues such as the volunteer role in hospice care, working with non-verbal patients, cultural diversity, complementary therapies, and active listening.

To ensure a place in the November volunteer training, contact the Volunteer Department at (800) 797-2050 or send an email to [email protected] by Oct. 31. Another volunteer training will be offered in 2017.