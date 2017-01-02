Encore Club celebrates an Old English Christmas

By on No Comment

Club Co-President Leanne Pennington and her husband Jerry were among the many couples joining in the fun. Susan Weeks photo
Club Co-President Leanne Pennington and her husband Jerry were among the many couples joining in the fun. Susan Weeks photo

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Encore Club members and their guests gathered at the Golf Club of California for their traditional Christmas luncheon. The decor, menu and party theme all reflected an Old English Christmas. There were even English “Poppets” at each table place, resulting in antics, music and laughter as everyone tried to figure out how to use them. The party was light hearted and fun – a wonderful way to close out the year and celebrate the joy of the holiday season with good friends.

This was the last special event of the year, but already there are many more planned for the New Year. The spring luncheon is coming up soon. It will be held at Myrtle Creek Nursery on March 1, and will include a fashion show by Caravan Women’s Apparel of Fallbrook. RV trips are on the calendar for February, April and October, jointly planned with Fallbrook Newcomers Club. Other travel adventures will be coming up too. There are always many and varied activities to enjoy!

Encore is a social club drawing members from the Bonsall, Rainbow, De Luz and Fallbrook communities. The next regular monthly coffee meeting will be January 3 at 10 a.m. at the Fallbrook Methodist Church, 1844 Winterhaven. New members are welcome and those considering joining are welcome to attend or may call Sylvia Colton (760) 703-5199 or Ouida Miecke (760)749-5555 for more information.

ENCORE CLUB Christmas Party 2016 070

Dale Kinnamon enjoyed her friends and the festivities

ENCORE CLUB Christmas Party 2016 068

Santa, Wes Peet and wife Sharyn enjoyed the Old English party theme

ENCORE CLUB Christmas Party 2016 012

Bob and Diane Gill enjoyed the beautiful, bountiful centerpieces.

ENCORE CLUB Christmas Party 2016 001

Pat Bennie and Judy Plank greeted and welcomed the guests at the door.


Encore Club celebrates an Old English Christmas added by on
View all posts by Newsroom →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.