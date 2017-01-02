Encore Club celebrates an Old English Christmas

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Encore Club members and their guests gathered at the Golf Club of California for their traditional Christmas luncheon. The decor, menu and party theme all reflected an Old English Christmas. There were even English “Poppets” at each table place, resulting in antics, music and laughter as everyone tried to figure out how to use them. The party was light hearted and fun – a wonderful way to close out the year and celebrate the joy of the holiday season with good friends.

This was the last special event of the year, but already there are many more planned for the New Year. The spring luncheon is coming up soon. It will be held at Myrtle Creek Nursery on March 1, and will include a fashion show by Caravan Women’s Apparel of Fallbrook. RV trips are on the calendar for February, April and October, jointly planned with Fallbrook Newcomers Club. Other travel adventures will be coming up too. There are always many and varied activities to enjoy!

Encore is a social club drawing members from the Bonsall, Rainbow, De Luz and Fallbrook communities. The next regular monthly coffee meeting will be January 3 at 10 a.m. at the Fallbrook Methodist Church, 1844 Winterhaven. New members are welcome and those considering joining are welcome to attend or may call Sylvia Colton (760) 703-5199 or Ouida Miecke (760)749-5555 for more information.