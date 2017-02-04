Encore Club continues the good times

FALLBROOK – The New Year finds the members of the Fallbrook Encore Club still busy with their many social activities and time shared with friends. Their next meeting is on Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. The speaker will be Patricia Longwell, the “Scarf Lady,” back by popular demand, to demonstrate the many creative tricks for wearing a scarf.

Meetings are held the first Tuesday of the month from September through June at the Fallbrook Methodist Church, located at 1844 Winterhaven in Fallbrook.

Among the popular events every month are potluck dinners, lunches and many games such as Mahjong, Hand & Foot, Bridge, Rummy and Pinochle.

Local outings include Movie Night, Ladies Out on the Town, Mystery Adventures, Walking, Biking and Hiking, and Happy Diggers which takes those who love gardening to local points of interest.

An trip to the Tennessee Smoky Mountains is scheduled Sept. 26 to Oct. 3. This will include highlights in Nashville, Knoxville and Chattanooga, with airfare and transfers included. Anyone interested should contact Jane McEwan, (760) 445-4018 ASAP for more details and reservations. Deposits to hold reservations are due by Feb. 15.

RV trips shared with Fallbrook Newcomers Club are planned to Chula Vista from Feb. 26 to March 3; Sedona, April 22 to 28; and Jackson, Calif., Gold Rush Country, in the fall, Oct. 23 to 29.

The “Step Into Spring Luncheon” with Fashion Show by Caravan Women’s Apparel will be held at the Plantation House at Myrtle Creek on March 1. Reservations must be made and paid by Feb. 15.