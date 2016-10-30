Encore Club offers fall happenings

FALLBROOK – The next monthly meeting of the Encore Club will be held Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 10 a.m. The meeting will take place at Fallbrook Methodist Church, 1844 Winterhaven. Jerri Patchett from the Fallbrook Beautification Alliance will be the speaker.

Fallbrook Encore Club is a social club drawing from the Fallbrook, DeLuz, Rainbow and Bonsall communities. At the monthly meetings, members with birthdays that month bring treats to share and wear their special hats in celebration.

The traditional Halloween gathering will be held at the home of members, on the evening of Oct. 29. There will be wonderful costumes and always guaranteed fun.

The club offers a wide range of activities. Travel Adventures is a popular option, beautifully planned by one member. The next trip will be to Las Vegas, and a really special adventure to the Tennessee Smoky Mountains is coming up in the fall of next year.

Other available activities include many games and local outings and meals together and an RV travel group.

Anyone interested in more information on membership should contact Sylvia Colton, (760) 703-5199 or Ouida Miecke, (760) 749-5555. Guests are also welcome to attend the coffee/meeting on Nov. 1 and get acquainted.