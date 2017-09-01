Escrow still hasn’t closed on sale of hospital

Another close of escrow date for the sale of the Fallbrook Hospital building to Crestwood Behavioral Health, Inc. has come and gone without the sale being completed.

The Fallbrook Regional Health District (FRHD) board voted to sell the vacant building located at 624 East Elder to mental health provider Crestwood at its May 10 meeting and then ratified the sale at a special meeting July 28 to facilitate a scheduled close of escrow date of July 31.

Escrow failed to close July 31 because FRHD was dealing with the County of San Diego on a couple of issues regarding the property – a lot line adjustment and a 1989 lien agreement that current board members only recently discovered. Those issues prompted the board at its Aug. 9 meeting to vote to extend close of escrow to Aug. 31.

FRHD attorney Blaise Jackson, contacted at his office Sept. 1, confirmed a report that escrow still hadn’t closed.

